Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 10:51:28 am EDT
171.63 USD   -0.12%
10:42aHP soars to a record after Buffett's Berkshire reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
08:48aAPPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
03:20aApple to Open Retail Store in Myeongdong, South Korea on Saturday
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

HP soars to a record after Buffett's Berkshire reveals $4.2 billion stake

04/07/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A screen displays the logo for HP Inc. at the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - HP Inc's stock soared to a record high on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed it had taken an 11.4% stake valued at about $4.2 billion in the maker of personal computers and printers.

Berkshire said on Wednesday night it owned nearly 121 million HP shares, including 11.1 million purchased this week.

Shares of HP were up $5.28, or 15.1%, at $40.19 in early trading on Thursday, after earlier reaching a record $40.50.

Separated in 2015 from the former Hewlett-Packard, HP is a traditional technology stock that has benefited from increased demand as people spend more time working and being schooled at home.

The Palo Alto, California-based company agreed last month to buy audio and video accessories maker Poly, once known as Plantronics, for $1.7 billion.

Buffett has until recently struggled to deploy more of the $146.7 billion cash pile his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate had accumulated, citing high market valuations and competition from private equity and other investors.

But in the last month, Berkshire said it has committed approximately $22 billion to major new investments.

These include a 14.6% stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp and an $11.6 billion purchase of insurer Alleghany Corp, Berkshire's largest acquisition since 2016.

Buffett's company also owns dozens of businesses including Geico auto insurance and the BNSF railroad, and ended 2021 with a $161.2 billion stake in iPhone maker Apple Inc.

"Berkshire Hathaway is one of the world's most respected investors and we welcome them as an investor," HP said in a statement.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Morningstar analyst Mark Cash said HP might appeal to Berkshire because HP is aggressively returning capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and higher dividends.

"HP operates in markets that are challenging to (durably) grow at heightened rates, so focusing on margins and returns are the best way to reward shareholders," Cash said. "Within tech, HP can be considered a value play."

Berkshire repurchased $27 billion of its own stock in 2021.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLEGHANY CORPORATION -0.07% 850.6161 Delayed Quote.27.51%
APPLE INC. 0.15% 172.35 Delayed Quote.-3.23%
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC. -0.36% 515447 Delayed Quote.14.72%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 1.45% 15.7697 Delayed Quote.-1.27%
HP INC. 17.42% 41.1 Delayed Quote.-7.33%
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 0.24% 281.37 Delayed Quote.-17.92%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1.18% 56.925 Delayed Quote.92.20%
PLANTRONICS, INC. 0.37% 39.755 Delayed Quote.35.75%
All news about APPLE INC.
10:42aHP soars to a record after Buffett's Berkshire reveals $4.2 billion stake
RE
08:48aAPPLE INC : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
03:20aApple to Open Retail Store in Myeongdong, South Korea on Saturday
MT
04/06Berkshire Hathaway de Buffett prend une participation de 4,2 milliards de dollars dans ..
RE
04/06Apple Myeongdong Opens Saturday, April 9, in South Korea
BU
04/06Apple Myeongdong Opens on April 9, in South Korea
CI
04/06SOC Investment Group Files an Exempt Solicitation Statement to Apple
CI
04/06Nasdaq slides 2% as tech rout deepens ahead of Fed minutes
RE
04/06INSIDER SELL : Apple
MT
04/05Wall Street, tech shares stumble on fears of aggressive Fed
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 395 B - -
Net income 2022 100 B - -
Net cash 2022 74 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 27,9x
Yield 2022 0,54%
Capitalization 2 804 B 2 804 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,91x
EV / Sales 2023 6,47x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 171,83 $
Average target price 191,20 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-3.23%2 804 170
XIAOMI CORPORATION-27.72%43 169
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-38.79%15 509
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-40.20%11 828
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.06%1 079
DZS INC.-21.15%352