More about the company
Apple Inc. specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of computer hardware and music supports. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- telephone products (52.1%): iPhone brand;
- peripheral devices (10.5%): screens, storage systems, printers, video camera, memory cards, server, switches, etc.;
- computers (10.2%): laptops (MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro brands) and PCs (iMac, Mac mini, Mac Pro and Xserve);
- music support (7.4%): music readers iPod and iPad and accessories;
- other (19.8%): software, maintenance service and Internet access service, etc.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Americas (42.4%), China/Hong Kong/Taiwan (18.9%), Japan (6.3%), Asia/Pacific (7.7%) and Europe/India/Middle East/Africa (24.7%).