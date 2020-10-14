Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

In China, Apple's 5G iPhone 12 sparks fever-pitch, but divided reaction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 12:00am EDT
Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 are seen in an illustration released in Cupertino

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Apple's iPhone 12 launch drew mixed reactions in mainland China on Wednesday, with fans cheering a 5G model for their favourite brand while others planned to wait for upcoming devices from local rivals like Huawei Technologies.

The much-anticipated Apple launch comes in the wake of Chinese Android-platform brands such as Huawei and Xiaomi Corp having already rolled out higher-end 5G devices compatible with China's upgraded telecoms networks, with the U.S. giant seen by some analysts to be late to the party.

In its second-largest market by revenue, Apple's announcement was feverishly discussed on social media. With over 6 billion views, the tag 'iPhone12' ranked as the no. 1 topic on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

Asked if they'd buy the new iPhone, which will give Apple users 5G access in a market where such networks are already widespread, respondents to a Caijing magazine poll were almost evenly split: some 10,000 voted no, 9,269 said yes, and just over 5,400 said they were still considering it.

Available for orders in China from Oct. 16, the iPhone 12 will cost 5,499 yuan ($815.37) for a 'mini' version, rising to as much as 11,899 yuan for the top of the range.

That price tag was also a hot topic, with many complaining it was too expensive. "How is it this expensive even with no power charger or earbuds?," said one commenter, referring to Apple's announcement that it would leave out those components citing environmental reasons.

Many Weibo users said they may put off ordering iPhone 12s to wait for the expected unveiling of Huawei's rival Mate 40 Pro this month.

Still, analysts said they were bullish about the iPhone 12's reception in China, saying that the firm still likely had many loyal users who have postponed upgrading devices until the launch of the 5G-friendly iPhone 12.

With the new model in view, research firm Canalys recently revised its forecast for iPhone shipments to China in fourth-quarter 2020 to a 14% year-on-year increase, a big swing from the 1% decrease it originally predicted.

"In China now, 5G is not a premium feature, it's a must-have feature," said Nicole Peng, who tracks China's smartphone sector at Canalys. Peng said the 5G launch will "trigger a new wave of phone replacements" for Apple in China before the end of the year and in first-quarter 2021.

Canalys expects 50% of Chinese phone owners to be using a 5G device by the end of 2020, as networks and phone brands have aggressively pushed adoption. Only 29% of U.S. phone owners will be on 5G devices by the same time.

Apple could also stand to benefit from a potential unravelling of its main high-end rival Huawei, which could see its smartphone division collapse next year due to U.S. restrictions on its supply of chips.

Neil Shah, analyst at Counterpoint Research, said he expects Apple stands to benefit "significantly" from the potential gap which will be left due to the U.S. trade restrictions on Huawei to produce new phones at scale.

On the flipside, there is lingering concern that Apple could be vulnerable to growing geopolitical tensions between the United States and China.

Beijing is expected to unveil an 'entity list' that bars domestic companies from doing business with certain foreign companies amid industry speculation that Apple and other high-profile tech firms could be targeted.

Throughout the past year though, consumer sentiment has yet to turn negative on Apple, even as Huawei's troubles have made headlines in China.

Apple's unit shipments in China increased 35% year-on-year in China in the second quarter of 2020, according to Canalys. That made it the only top brand besides Huawei to see positive growth - a feat it achieved even without offering a 5G device.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

By Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -2.65% 121.1 Delayed Quote.64.96%
WEIBO CORPORATION -2.42% 39.88 Delayed Quote.-13.96%
XIAOMI CORPORATION 8.35% 22.7 End-of-day quote.110.58%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
10/13APPLE : After years of rumors, 5G finally reaches the iPhone
AQ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13Japan shares retreat as COVID-19 vaccine, U.S. stimulus hopes wane
RE
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13Wall Street closes lower on vaccine delay
RE
10/13Tech Gives Back Some Gains After Mixed Reception For IPhone 12 -- Tech Roundu..
DJ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/13APPLE'S IPHONE 12 : First Impressions of the 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 Mini
DJ
10/13Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12s
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 924 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 843 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,4x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 2 128 B 2 128 B -
EV / Sales 2020 7,52x
EV / Sales 2021 6,68x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 120,53 $
Last Close Price 124,40 $
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target -3,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.64.96%2 127 898
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.9.14%351 309
XIAOMI CORPORATION110.58%70 625
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD30.08%23 411
FITBIT, INC.5.63%1 872
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.25%1 102
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group