Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

India open to launching own app store as start-ups criticise Google - government source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:52am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is pictured at the entrance to the Google offices in London

India is open to launching its own mobile app store or expanding an existing one if it receives enough demand from domestic firms for an alternative to Apple and Google platforms, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The country has some 500 million smartphone users, most of whom use Google's Android platform, but Indian start-ups have criticised the company for policies they say stifle their growth.

SoftBank-backed Paytm, one of India's leading payments firms, protested against the U.S. tech giant's decision to remove its app for a few hours last month citing violations of gambling policies.

Alphabet-owned Google also said this week that it will strictly enforce a policy which will levy a 30% commission on payments made within apps on its Android store.

In response to an earlier media report, a senior Indian official told Reuters New Delhi hasn't received any formal request but was willing to consider developing a mobile platform where apps could be downloaded.

"Before we open one we need to know there will be takers for it," said the government official, declining to be named as he is not authorised to speak with media.

India already runs a mobile app store that lists over 1200 mainly government-backed applications, but also Paytm, and the government could also consider expanding that instead of starting from scratch, the official added.

India's technology ministry, Google and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Google has previously said that fewer than 3% of developers with apps on its Play store sold digital goods over the last 12 months, and nearly 97% comply with its payment system policy.

Nonetheless, several Indian start-up founders are calling for a local app store that doesn't charge a high service fee.

"It's absolutely necessary to have a local app store," said Vishal Gondal, co-founder of Bengaluru-based gaming firm nCore Games.

"If we have to give 30% fees to Google and also pay for customer acquisition, how will our budding businesses survive?"

Paytm disagreed with Google's assessment but removed certain promotions to have its app reinstated. The company's founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said in interviews that Google was acting as "judge, jury and executioner".

Without referring to Paytm by name, Google later said its policies were aimed at protecting users from potential harm and were applied and enforced on all developers consistently.

By Sankalp Phartiyal

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.15% 1481.11 Delayed Quote.9.42%
APPLE INC. 0.64% 116.5501 Delayed Quote.57.75%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 0.50% 6469 End-of-day quote.36.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
11:04aFACEBOOK : Senate panel approves sending subpoenas to CEOs of Twitter, Facebook,..
RE
10:52aIndia open to launching own app store as start-ups criticise Google - governm..
RE
10:28aWall Street rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools
RE
10:25aWall Street rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools
RE
08:55aAmazon and Big Tech cozy up to Biden camp with cash and connections
RE
06:15aGoogle Pledges $1 Billion in Licensing Payments to News Publishers
DJ
12:13aHK police arrest dozens in bid to prevent China national day protest
RE
09/30Alphabet Inc's Google launches Google TV, new Chromecast
RE
09/30These Stocks Have Rallied More Than 400% This Year -- Update
DJ
09/30U.S. tech giants face curbs on data sharing, digital marketplaces, under draf..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 922 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 35,8x
Yield 2020 0,69%
Capitalization 1 981 B 1 981 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,99x
EV / Sales 2021 6,21x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 115,81 $
Spread / Highest target 29,5%
Spread / Average Target 3,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.57.75%1 980 645
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.4.30%334 112
XIAOMI CORPORATION89.70%63 612
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD26.34%21 424
FITBIT, INC.5.94%1 877
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.64%1 068
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group