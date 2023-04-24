Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:43:15 2023-04-24 am EDT
164.05 USD   -0.59%
11:39aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Apple to $200 From $199, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:37aIndia's Tamil Nadu puts bill extending factory working hours on hold
RE
11:12aTechnology Earnings Take Street's Focus With Wedbush Eyeing 'Better Than Feared' Results
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's Tamil Nadu puts bill extending factory working hours on hold

04/24/2023 | 11:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A female labourer reacts to the camera as her colleague works at a brick factory on the outskirts of the southern Indian city of Chennai

CHENNAI (Reuters) - India's southern Tamil Nadu state has put on hold a bill that would allow a 12-hour workday at factories after talks with labour unions who oppose the plan, a statement from the government said on Monday.

Several labour unions including the All India Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions had opposed the bill and were planning a one-day strike affecting workers from tens of factories next month.

The Tamil Nadu government passed the bill last week but it has yet to become law. At the time, it said those working 12 hours for four straight days would get three paid days off each week. But several workers raised concerns over proper implementation of the rule at factories.

"The government passed the bill aiming to attract big investments and increase employment opportunities for youngsters," said a statement from M.K. Stalin, the state's chief minister, on Monday.

A group of ministers at a Monday meeting told union representatives the state would not compromise on workers' welfare and that the extended working hours would apply only to certain types of factories approved by the government, the statement said.

The move was expected to boost industrial production in the state, which has attracted billions of dollars in investments from companies hoping to diversify their supply chain away from China, including Apple suppliers Foxconn and Pegatron as well as Nike shoemaker Pou Chen.

"The state government has only put the bill on hold, but it needs to withdraw the bill as there is a chance it looks to bring it back. We are going to hold our ground," said K. Bharathi, an activist with the Left Trade Union Centre.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Chennai and Munsif Vengattil; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.45% 164.29 Delayed Quote.27.01%
NIKE, INC. -0.08% 125.35 Delayed Quote.7.28%
POU CHEN CORPORATION 1.11% 31.75 End-of-day quote.-7.16%
All news about APPLE INC.
11:39aGoldman Sachs Raises Price Target on Apple to $200 From $199, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
11:37aIndia's Tamil Nadu puts bill extending factory working hours on hold
RE
11:12aTechnology Earnings Take Street's Focus With Wedbush Eyeing 'Better Than Feared' Result..
MT
10:36aApple Likely to Report In-Line March Quarter Results, Morgan Stanley Says
MT
09:35aAPPLE INC : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
07:39aStocks tread water ahead of earnings reality-check
RE
06:06aTech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI
RE
04:13aStocks falter ahead of earnings-packed week
RE
01:32aAsia stocks in pensive mood for earnings-packed week
RE
04/23Asia stocks off to slow start in earnings-rich week
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 034 M - -
Net cash 2023 61 817 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 27,6x
Yield 2023 0,58%
Capitalization 2 611 B 2 611 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,55x
EV / Sales 2024 6,05x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 165,02 $
Average target price 170,41 $
Spread / Average Target 3,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.27.01%2 610 938
XIAOMI CORPORATION5.48%36 738
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.28.90%11 955
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD10.97%10 521
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-2.38%827
DZS INC.-48.58%203
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer