  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:30 2022-11-16 am EST
148.38 USD   -1.11%
10:20aAPPLE INC : Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
07:57aCubic Transportation Systems Wins 'Mobile App Innovation of the Year' Award in 6th Annual Mobile Breakthrough Awards Program
AQ
06:41aChinese authorities call on retired soldiers to help Foxconn iPhone plant -SSN
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

India's electronics industry moves towards uniform charging ports for smartphones

11/16/2022 | 11:19am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Electronics industry stakeholders in India have agreed to a phased roll-out of USB-C type uniform charging ports for devices including smartphones and laptops, the Indian government said on Wednesday.

Adoption of the USB-C connectors, used by many Android based devices, is expected to hurt Apple Inc whose iPhones are charged using a Lightning cable currently.

The iPhone maker has to change the charger for its phones in the European Union from autumn 2024, in order to comply with new rules that mandate a single charging port for most electronic devices.

"A broad consensus emerged among stakeholders on adoption of USB Type-C as a charging port for electronic devices," the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said in a statement after a government task-force meeting with industry groups representing smartphone players.

A different charging port may be adopted for phones lacking the more advanced features of a smartphone, such as being able to use the web to download applications, the ministry said.

A group will also be formed to examine the feasibility of a uniform charging port for wearable devices like earphones and smart watches, the government said.

The statement did not name any companies that attended the meeting or agreed to the proposal of a phased roll-out. The government would conduct a study to assess the environmental impact of switching to a uniform charging port, it said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.14% 148.265 Delayed Quote.-16.49%
WEARABLE DEVICES LTD. -2.73% 0.623 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 407 B - -
Net income 2023 98 352 M - -
Net cash 2023 60 983 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 24,0x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 2 387 B 2 387 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,71x
EV / Sales 2024 5,37x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 150,04 $
Average target price 174,33 $
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-16.49%2 386 854
XIAOMI CORPORATION-42.33%34 322
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-55.28%10 230
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-49.04%9 124
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-38.97%842
DZS INC.-13.93%389