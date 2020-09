By Giulia Petroni

The Italian antitrust authority said Monday that it has launched investigations into Alphabet Inc.'s Google, Apple Inc. and Dropbox Inc. over their cloud-computing services.

The parties will be investigated for both alleged unfair commercial practices and/or violations of consumer rights and alleged unfair clauses included in contract conditions, according to a statement released by the authority.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com