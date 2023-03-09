Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06:06:46 2023-03-09 pm EST
150.28 USD   -0.21%
05:30pJPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
RE
12:36pF&C Investment Trust tops benchmark, lifts dividend in 2022
AN
12:30pWall St gains as rate hike jitters ease ahead of payrolls report
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

03/09/2023 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Adds comment from corporate governance expert about JPMorgan lawsuits against former executive Staley)

NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. Rakoff did not explain his reasoning in his one-sentence order.

JPMorgan declined to comment.

The U.S. Virgin Islands is seeking damages from JPMorgan for allegedly aiding in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as a client, and missing red flags about his misconduct on Little St. James, a private island he owned.

Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013. He killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The U.S. Virgin Islands has called Dimon "a likely source of relevant and unique information" about why JPMorgan kept Epstein on, and discussions on Epstein's referrals of prominent and wealthy potential clients.

JPMorgan countered by accusing the U.S. Virgin Islands of going on a "fishing expedition" after having obtained a "massive trove" of information in litigation in which the territory recovered more than $105 million from Epstein's estate.

Lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Rakoff scheduled a March 16 conference in the case.

JPMorgan also faces a proposed class action over its ties to Epstein by Jane Doe 1, a former ballet dancer who said Epstein abused and trafficked her from 2006 to 2013.

On Wednesday, the bank filed two lawsuits accusing former private banking chief Jes Staley of "intentional and outrageous conduct" in concealing information about Epstein, with whom he had been friends.

JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for damages it might incur in the other lawsuits, and return eight years of compensation.

Its lawsuits attempt to portray Staley as a "bad apple" solely at fault for the bank's relationship with Epstein, said Alison Taylor, a corporate governance professor at New York University's Stern School of Business.

The case is Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands v JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 22-10904. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)


© Reuters 2023
All news about APPLE INC.
05:30pJPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
RE
12:36pF&C Investment Trust tops benchmark, lifts dividend in 2022
AN
12:30pWall St gains as rate hike jitters ease ahead of payrolls report
RE
12:22pApple Introduces Apple Music Classical App For Pre-order
MT
08:30aApple Said to Reshuffle Management of International Operations to Focus on India
MT
06:30aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Tesla Poised to Decline
MT
06:12aFutures slip on rate-hike worries ahead of payrolls data
RE
05:24aF&C Investment Trust tops benchmark, lifts dividend in tricky 2022
AN
03/08Tech Up Amid Demand Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
03/08Apple to shake up international businesses' management to focus on India - Bloomberg Ne..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 389 B - -
Net income 2023 94 146 M - -
Net cash 2023 63 027 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,1x
Yield 2023 0,64%
Capitalization 2 419 B 2 419 B -
EV / Sales 2023 6,06x
EV / Sales 2024 5,57x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 150,59 $
Average target price 169,24 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.16.68%2 418 701
XIAOMI CORPORATION9.69%38 216
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.4.94%9 689
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-1.27%9 392
DZS INC.-17.98%321
RTX A/S19.69%164