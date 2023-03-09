JPMorgan must hand over CEO Dimon's records in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

(Adds comment from corporate governance expert about JPMorgan
lawsuits against former executive Staley)
NEW YORK, March 9 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday
ordered JPMorgan Chase & Co to hand over more documents
concerning Chief Executive Jamie Dimon to the U.S. Virgin
Islands for the territory's lawsuit accusing the bank of aiding
in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking.
U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the bank
must turn over requested documents from 2015 to 2019, a period
after JPMorgan had dropped Epstein as a client. Rakoff did not
explain his reasoning in his one-sentence order.
JPMorgan declined to comment.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is seeking damages from JPMorgan for
allegedly aiding in Epstein's sex trafficking by keeping him as
a client, and missing red flags about his misconduct on Little
St. James, a private island he owned.
Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013. He
killed himself in a Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while
awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The U.S. Virgin Islands has called Dimon "a likely source of
relevant and unique information" about why JPMorgan kept Epstein
on, and discussions on Epstein's referrals of prominent and
wealthy potential clients.
JPMorgan countered by accusing the U.S. Virgin Islands of
going on a "fishing expedition" after having obtained a "massive
trove" of information in litigation in which the territory
recovered more than $105 million from Epstein's estate.
Lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
Rakoff scheduled a March 16 conference in the case.
JPMorgan also faces a proposed class action over its ties to
Epstein by Jane Doe 1, a former ballet dancer who said Epstein
abused and trafficked her from 2006 to 2013.
On Wednesday, the bank filed two lawsuits accusing former
private banking chief Jes Staley of "intentional and outrageous
conduct" in concealing information about Epstein, with whom he
had been friends.
JPMorgan wants Staley to reimburse it for damages it might
incur in the other lawsuits, and return eight years of
compensation.
Its lawsuits attempt to portray Staley as a "bad apple"
solely at fault for the bank's relationship with Epstein, said
Alison Taylor, a corporate governance professor at New York
University's Stern School of Business.
The case is Government of the U.S. Virgin Islands v
JPMorgan Chase Bank NA, U.S. District Court, Southern District
of New York, No. 22-10904.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Additional
reporting by Lananh Nguyen and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Daniel Wallis)