Japan to open up Apple- and Google-dominated phone apps to competition

TOKYO, June 17 (Reuters) - Japan plans to stoke
competition in smartphone app payments, dominated by Apple
and Google, by banning major app store operators from
forcing software developers to use the operators' own payment
systems, a government panel said.
The final report by the panel, released on Friday, also said
major suppliers of smartphone operating systems (OS) should be
obliged to offer users alternative ways to obtain apps in a
secure manner other than their own app stores.
Apple's iOS and Android from Alphabet's Google
roughly split Japan's mobile OS market.
Apple allows users to download iPhone apps only through its
own app store, while both Apple and Google require software
developers to use proprietary payment systems that charge
commissions of up to 30%.
The report said that necessary legislative measures will be
looked into next, while the Asahi Shimbun daily reported on
Saturday the government aims to submit a related bill to
parliament as early as next year.
Members of the government panel include Industry Minister
Yasutoshi Nishimura and Economy Minister Shigeyuki Goto.
