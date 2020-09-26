Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Apple Inc.    AAPL

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/26/2020 | 10:24pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Illustration picture of Bytedance logo with Chinese and U.S. flags

A judge in Pennsylvania on Saturday rejected a request by three TikTok content creators who asked her to temporarily block a government ban on Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc Google app stores offering the short-video sharing app for download set to take effect on Sunday.

The content creators argued they would "lose access to tens of thousands of potential viewers and creators every month, an effect amplified by the looming threat to close TikTok altogether."

U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone wrote that the ban is "undoubtedly an inconvenience" but said in denying the request "they will still be able to create, publish, and share content for their millions of current followers."

A separate legal challenge from TikTok and Chinese owner ByteDance to the Commerce Department order is still pending. A 9:30 a.m. hearing on Sunday is set on the issue before U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols in Washington.

ByteDance said on Sept. 20 it had made a preliminary deal for Walmart Inc and Oracle Corp to take stakes in the short video sharing app's U.S. operations, but the exact terms remain unclear.

The Commerce Department gave the companies an additional week to finalize a deal before an order banning TikTok from U.S. app stores takes effect.

By David Shepardson

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.14% 1439.06 Delayed Quote.7.44%
APPLE INC. 3.75% 112.28 Delayed Quote.52.96%
ORACLE CORPORATION 0.84% 59.8 Delayed Quote.12.87%
WALMART INC. 0.42% 137.27 Delayed Quote.15.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about APPLE INC.
09/26Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
RE
09/26EVERYBODY VS. THE APP STORE : Why Companies Are Taking Issue With Apple's Growin..
DJ
09/26WALL STREET WEEK AHEAD : Trump-Biden debate could spark stock volatility
RE
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street ends higher as tech rally squashes viru..
RE
09/25Justice Department asks judge to allow U.S. to bar WeChat from U.S. app store..
RE
09/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks rise as tech regains favor
RE
09/25Judge to hold hearing Sunday on planned TikTok U.S. app store ban
RE
09/25Facebook Strikes Deal to Skirt Apple's App Store Commission -- 2nd Update
DJ
09/25Tech Up On IPO Enthusiasm -- Tech Roundup
DJ
09/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 273 B - -
Net income 2020 56 922 M - -
Net cash 2020 73 828 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 34,7x
Yield 2020 0,71%
Capitalization 1 920 B 1 920 B -
EV / Sales 2020 6,77x
EV / Sales 2021 6,01x
Nbr of Employees 137 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 40
Average target price 119,98 $
Last Close Price 112,28 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 6,86%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Arthur D. Levinson Chairman
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
APPLE INC.52.96%1 920 273
XIAOMI CORPORATION82.93%61 341
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD25.65%21 207
MEITU, INC.-13.41%790
DIGIA OYJ45.36%180
DORO AB (PUBL)-12.67%115
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group