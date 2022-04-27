Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
156.80 USD   -3.73%
01:26aLG Display quarterly profit plummets as demand shrinks and prices decline
RE
12:25aChina’s Honor Smartphone Brand Eyes Pre-IPO Funding at $45 Billion Valuation
MT
04/26Samsung Elec to join renewables pledge as S.Korea shifts gears on green energy
RE
LG Display quarterly profit plummets as demand shrinks and prices decline

04/27/2022 | 01:26am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A 77-inch LG Signature W OLED television is displayed during the 2017 CES in Las Vegas

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's LG Display Co Ltd on Wednesday reported a 93% plunge in first-quarter profit, far below estimates as pandemic-driven demand for TVs, smartphones and laptops dropped off, causing sharp declines in panel prices.

Operating profit at the Apple Inc supplier came in at 38 billion won ($30 million) for the January-March period, down from 523 billion won a year earlier.

It was the lowest quarterly operating profit since the second quarter of 2020 and below a Refinitiv SmartEstimate of 182 billion won drawn from nine analysts.

First-quarter revenue fell 6% to 6.5 trillion won, the company said.

In addition to shrinking demand and price declines, unexpected supply chain problems caused by China's COVID lockdowns affected panel production and shipments, the company said in a statement.

During the period, prices of 55-inch liquid crystal display (LCD) panels for TV sets fell 16% from the previous quarter to their lowest since the second quarter of 2020, according to data from TrendForce's WitsView.

Prices of LCD panels for notebooks and monitors also fell by around 7% to 11% during the first quarter, WitsView data showed.

Analysts expect prices to drop further in the current quarter as China's COVID-19 lockdowns lower demand for devices.

($1 = 1,263.0100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Jamie Freed)

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2022
