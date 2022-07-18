Log in
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04:53 2022-07-18 pm EDT
146.91 USD   -2.17%
04:46pUS Stocks Turn Lower as Reports of Apple's Plan to Slow Hiring, Spending Renews Recession Fears
MT
04:34pLawsuit accuses Apple of antitrust violations over Apple Pay
RE
04:28pWall Street closes down on slide in Apple shares, bank stocks
RE
Lawsuit accuses Apple of antitrust violations over Apple Pay

07/18/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Apple iPhone 6 with Apple Pay is shown in this photo illustration in Encinitas , California

(Reuters) - Apple Inc was sued on Monday in a proposed class action by payment card issuers accusing the iPhone maker of abusing its market power in mobile devices to thwart competition for its Apple Pay mobile wallet.

According to a complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Apple "coerces" consumers who use its smartphones, smart watches and tablets into using its own wallet for contactless payments, unlike makers of Android-based devices that let consumers choose wallets such as Google Pay and Samsung Pay.

The plaintiff, Iowa's Affinity Credit Union, said Apple's anticompetitive conduct forces the more than 4,000 banks and credit unions that use Apple Pay to pay at least $1 billion of excess fees annually for the privilege.

It also said Apple's conduct minimizes the incentive for the Cupertino, California-based company to make Apple Pay work better and make it more resistant to security breaches.

"Apple's conduct harms not only issuers, but also consumers and competition as a whole," the complaint said.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified triple damages, and a halt to Apple's alleged anticompetitive conduct.

Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The company already faces a possible heavy fine after European Union regulators on May 2 said it had abused its dominance in iOS devices and mobile wallets by refusing to give payment rivals access to its technology.

According to the complaint, Apple charges issuers a 0.15% fee on credit transactions and a flat 0.5 cent fee on debit transactions using Apple Pay, while Android-based rivals charge nothing.

The plaintiff is represented by the law firms Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Sperling & Slater.

Last August, they helped obtain a $100 million settlement for smaller iOS developers that claimed Apple overcharged them on commissions.

The case is Affinity Credit Union v Apple Inc, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-04174.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.46% 109.03 Delayed Quote.-22.83%
APPLE INC. -2.06% 147.07 Delayed Quote.-15.43%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 3.17% 61900 End-of-day quote.-20.95%
