Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:03 2022-10-04 pm EDT
145.22 USD   +1.94%
01:18pLondon's Battersea Power Station reborn as office and shopping hub
RE
01:16pNasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
RE
11:59aEU agrees to require one charger for all devices
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

London's Battersea Power Station reborn as office and shopping hub

10/04/2022 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Lights Festival at Battersea Power Station in London

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Battersea Power Station reopens next week as a glitzy hub of offices, flats, restaurants and shops after decades of failed attempts to reinvigorate one of the capital's most iconic buildings, often described as the "Everest of real estate".

The 1930s power station once supplied a fifth of London's electricity, including to Buckingham Palace and parliament, but is better known for featuring alongside a floating inflatable pig on the cover of Pink Floyd's 1977 album "Animals".

The colossal brick building earned its reputation as one of London real estate's toughest challenges after a series of false starts, including an attempt to recreate it as a theme park.

Its 9-billion-pound ($10.2 billion) redevelopment, backed by a group of Malaysian investors, will see thousands of people living and working in and around the once-derelict station after its formal opening on Oct. 14.

Apple will become the largest office tenant, occupying six floors in the former central boiler house of the power station, known for its four white chimneys that dominate the skyline over the south bank of the River Thames.

About 96% of the commercial space has been filled up, Battersea Power Station Development Company boss Simon Murphy told reporters on Tuesday.

"It has taken a lot of hard work, determination, and the continued commitment of the Malaysian shareholders over the past ten years to bring Battersea Power Station back to its former glory," Murphy said, noting the cost of restoring the station was 2 million pounds per day at its peak.

The Battersea project, spread over an area the size of 32 soccer fields, got a major boost from the opening last year of a London Tube station a two-minute walk away, partly funded by the development company.

"Without the Tube, we wouldn't have brought our office occupiers, we wouldn't have brought the retailers," Murphy said. "Neither project could survive without the other."

The coal-fired power station was shut down completely in 1983.

Its redevelopment will see more than 250 apartments starting at 865,000 pounds apiece around the power station, in addition to commercial space that should bring in 100 million pounds of rent annually, Murphy said.

The project will also bring dozens of retailers including Zara, Hugo Boss and Ralph Lauren, besides restaurants including a 1950s-themed bar at the site of the station's Control Room B, replete with now-defunct mechanical switches and dials.

Indeed, much of the project has focused on retaining an industrial flavour, from its exposed brick walls and a large, rusty crane left hanging in the central hall, to escalators with transparent side panels displaying their inner machinery.

For views of London's skyline, visitors will be able to take a lift 109 metres up to the top of one of the chimneys, rebuilt over three years with 25,000 wheelbarrows of hand-poured concrete to match original design specifications.

"We want to make sure that people, when they come inside the building, they realise that this was a power station and don't think is a brand new building," said Sebastian Ricard, one of the architects involved in the redevelopment.

($1 = 0.8818 pounds)

(Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar; Editing by David Gregorio)

By Sachin Ravikumar


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.71% 145.13 Delayed Quote.-22.17%
HUGO BOSS AG 3.34% 49.22 Delayed Quote.-10.97%
RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION 4.48% 90.865 Delayed Quote.-26.92%
All news about APPLE INC.
01:18pLondon's Battersea Power Station reborn as office and shopping hub
RE
01:16pNasdaq jumps as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks; Twitter surges
RE
11:59aEU agrees to require one charger for all devices
RE
11:32aApple : Community Education Initiative catalyzes learning in more than 600 communities
PU
10:52aGrowth stocks lift Nasdaq 3% as Treasury yields ease
RE
09:09aSector Update: Tech Stocks Rally Pre-Bell Tuesday
MT
08:51aSector Update: Tech
MT
08:46aWall St set to open higher as easing Treasury yields lift growth stocks
RE
08:38aETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Surge Pre-Bell Ahead of Job Openings, Factory Ord..
MT
08:37aApple Supplier Foxconn 'Cautiously Positive' About Q4 Outlook
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 548 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 159 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,3x
Yield 2022 0,64%
Capitalization 2 289 B 2 289 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,36x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 142,45 $
Average target price 182,30 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-22.17%2 289 279
XIAOMI CORPORATION-53.49%27 774
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-63.13%8 352
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-62.93%6 573
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-42.65%789
DZS INC.-31.38%310