Macy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc will reduce its U.S.
store hours for the rest of January as it prepares for potential
COVID-19 cases among workers with the Omicron variant driving up
infections across the United States.
Stores will now be open between 11 am and 8 pm from Monday
to Thursday instead of 10 am to 9 pm, but the timings remain
unchanged from Friday to Sunday, the company said in a statement
on Tuesday.
"Our store colleagues will continue to work their normal
allocated hours. We will continue to monitor the situation and
follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and
jurisdictional guidelines," said Andrea Schwartz, senior
director of external communications at Macy's.
The rapid spike in Omicron cases has disrupted businesses
across the United States, with Walmart on Monday saying
it had temporarily shut almost 60 stores in COVID-19 hotspots in
December to sanitize them against the virus.
Apple also closed all of its 12 New York City
stores to indoor shopping in December.
The United States reported almost a million new coronavirus
infections on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant
estimated to account for 95.4% of cases as of Jan. 1.
(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by
Devika Syamnath)