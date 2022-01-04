Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Macy's shortens store hours as COVID-19 cases surge

01/04/2022 | 05:27pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Black Friday sales in the Manhattan borough of New York City

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Macy's Inc will reduce its U.S. store hours for the rest of January as it prepares for potential COVID-19 cases among workers with the Omicron variant driving up infections across the United States.

Stores will now be open between 11 am and 8 pm from Monday to Thursday instead of 10 am to 9 pm, but the timings remain unchanged from Friday to Sunday, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Our store colleagues will continue to work their normal allocated hours. We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and jurisdictional guidelines," said Andrea Schwartz, senior director of external communications at Macy's.

The rapid spike in Omicron cases has disrupted businesses across the United States, with Walmart on Monday saying it had temporarily shut almost 60 stores in COVID-19 hotspots in December to sanitize them against the virus.

Apple also closed all of its 12 New York City stores to indoor shopping in December.

The United States reported almost a million new coronavirus infections on Monday, with the fast-spreading Omicron variant estimated to account for 95.4% of cases as of Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Ananya Mariam Rajesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.27% 179.7 Delayed Quote.2.50%
MACY'S, INC. 2.59% 28.09 Delayed Quote.4.58%
WALMART INC. -1.83% 142 Delayed Quote.-0.03%
All news about APPLE INC.
04:52pUS Stocks Mixed as Value Sectors, Dow Gain While Nasdaq Stumbles
MT
04:42pApple retreats again, after valuation tops $3 trillion again
RE
04:40pUS Stocks Mixed as Investors Look Ahead to Latest Economic Data, Earnings; High-Value T..
MT
04:37pWall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
RE
03:23pSOCIAL BUZZ : Roblox, AMC Entertainment, GameStop Lead Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower
MT
03:07pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow
RE
09:44aToday on Wall Street: Plenty of new records
09:34aApple inc shares breach $3 trillion in market capitalization at open before paring gain..
RE
08:21aCORRECTION : Market Chatter: Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly May Not Reopen Tamil Nadu F..
MT
07:48aApple Supplier Foxconn India Plant May Not Open Shuttered Facility Until Jan. 7
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 380 B - -
Net income 2022 92 845 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 986 B 2 986 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 182,01 $
Average target price 175,14 $
Spread / Average Target -3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.2.50%2 986 128
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.80%59 286
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.54%25 342
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.2.29%19 801
FIH MOBILE LIMITED5.15%1 447
RTX A/S-0.41%243