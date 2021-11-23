Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Moscow says 13 foreign tech firms must be represented on Russian soil by 2022

11/23/2021 | 07:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with head of the Federal Taxation Service (FTS) Daniil Egorov in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia has demanded that 13 foreign technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021, but has given few details on what it requires in practice, targeting some firms that already have Russian offices.

President Vladimir Putin signed a law, effective from July 1, that obliges foreign social media giants to open offices in Russia, part of a wider campaign by Moscow to exert greater control over Big Tech.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor published late on Monday a list of foreign firms with more than 500,000 daily users that it said must comply with the law. Firms that violate the legislation could face penalties such as advertising bans.

Companies named include Alphabet's Google, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and messaging app Telegram, all of which Russia has fined this year for failing to delete content it deems illegal.

Apple, which Russia has targeted for alleged abuse of its dominant position in the mobile applications market, was also on the list.

None of the companies responded immediately to requests for comment.

LACK OF CLARITY

Exactly what representation the companies need to have is unclear, said Karen Kazaryan, head of analysis firm Internet Research Institute.

"There is no explanation in the law, no clarification as to what the legal form of the organisation's representation should be," Kazaryan told Reuters on Tuesday.

Roskomnadzor, when asked for more clarity, referred Reuters to its statement.

In addition to having representation in Russia, firms must open an account on the regulator's website and have a feedback form for interacting with Russian users, Roskomnadzor said.

"Foreign entities are required to limit access to information that violates Russian legislation," said Roskomnadzor, without providing further details.

(Reporting by Alexander Marrow and Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.76% 2926.04 Delayed Quote.66.95%
APPLE INC. 0.29% 161.02 Delayed Quote.21.35%
FACEBOOK INC -1.24% 341.01 Delayed Quote.24.84%
All news about APPLE INC.
07:21aMoscow says 13 foreign tech firms must be represented on Russian soil by 2022
RE
06:34aMarketScreener's World Press Review - November 23, 2021
06:15aApple, Amazon Hit With More Than $225 Million of Antitrust Fines in Italy
DJ
06:11aEuropean Parliament Approves Measures To Limit Big Tech Firms
MT
05:56aNomura Says India's Record High Business Resumption Is Being Underpinned by Mobility
MT
05:41aItaly fines Apple and Amazon $225 mln
RE
05:37aDeutsche Post's DHL Express To Test First Hydrogen Truck With Apple
MT
05:33aAmazon, Apple Ordered to Pay $225 Million by Italy's Antitrust Regulator for Alleged Co..
MT
05:00aAmazon and Apple handed $225 million in Italian antitrust fines
RE
03:22aItaly Slaps Amazon, Apple With $229 Million Fine Over Anti-Competitive Cooperation
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 379 B - -
Net income 2022 92 590 M - -
Net cash 2022 81 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,2x
Yield 2022 0,57%
Capitalization 2 642 B 2 642 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,75x
EV / Sales 2023 6,44x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 161,02 $
Average target price 167,11 $
Spread / Average Target 3,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.21.35%2 641 758
XIAOMI CORPORATION-37.05%66 721
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD21.21%23 399
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.13.61%21 702
FIH MOBILE LIMITED23.16%1 203
DORO AB (PUBL)40.47%176