Apple Inc.
News
Summary
AAPL
US0378331005
APPLE INC.
(AAPL)
04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
152.74
USD
-0.64%
12:46a
NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
RE
12:29a
NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
RE
12:14a
Nfl says it struck a multiyear deal with apple starting with sup…
RE
NFL SAYS APPLE WILL SPONSOR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW
09/23/2022 | 12:12am EDT
NFL SAYS APPLE WILL SPONSOR SUPER BOWL HALFTIME SHOW
© Reuters 2022
All news about APPLE INC.
12:46a
NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
RE
12:29a
NFL says Apple will sponsor Super Bowl halftime show
RE
12:14a
Nfl says it struck a multiyear deal with apple starting with sup…
RE
12:12a
Nfl says apple will sponsor super bowl halftime show…
RE
09/22
Wall Street drops as mounting growth concerns weigh on tech, financials
RE
09/22
Tech, financial stocks drag Wall Street lower as growth concerns mount
RE
09/22
Ford shuffles management in a push to bolster supply chain, EV units
RE
09/22
Ford Motor Appoints Former Apple, HP Executives to Management Team
MT
09/22
Florida fisherman creates bait machines for marinas
AQ
09/22
APPLE
: nbsp;Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro available in stores Friday
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
09/20
Evercore ISI Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $190 From $185, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
09/14
APPLE INC
: Gets a Neutral rating from Bernstein
MD
09/14
APPLE INC
: Gets a Buy rating from UBS
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
393 B
-
-
Net income 2022
99 528 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
56 476 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
25,0x
Yield 2022
0,59%
Capitalization
2 455 B
2 455 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
6,11x
EV / Sales 2023
5,77x
Nbr of Employees
154 000
Free-Float
99,9%
More Financials
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
45
Last Close Price
152,74 $
Average target price
181,15 $
Spread / Average Target
18,6%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri
Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson
Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch
Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams
Chief Operating Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.
-13.98%
2 454 647
XIAOMI CORPORATION
-48.78%
30 836
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
-59.84%
9 184
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
-62.75%
6 799
FIH MOBILE LIMITED
-38.24%
850
DZS INC.
-30.70%
317
More Results
