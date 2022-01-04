Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow

01/04/2022 | 03:12pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Trader work on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Nasdaq and S&P 500 fell in afternoon trading Tuesday along with shares of big growth names, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose as bank stocks surged with U.S. Treasury yields.

The Nasdaq Composite reversed Monday's strong gains to fall more than 1%, along with declines in shares of Tesla Inc, Microsoft Corp and Apple Inc.

Tesla fell 4.4%, a day after jumping more than 13% on stronger-than-expected quarterly deliveries while Apple, which became the first company to briefly hit $3 trillion in market capitalization on Monday, was down 1.1%.

The Dow hit a record intraday high and the S&P financials index was on track for an all-time closing high, led by bank shares.

The S&P 500 bank index was up 3.7% and on track for its best day in about a year.

Some strategists said financials and other value-oriented stocks could lead markets in the near term as investors gear up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb high inflation. U.S. Treasury yields rose for a second trading day.

Investors are "going to punish growth stocks with high valuations," said Robert Phipps, a director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

"This is a time when defensive stocks and value stocks are likely to outperform."

The S&P 500 value index climbed 1.1%, while the S&P 500 growth index was down 1.4%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 258.2 points, or 0.71%, to 36,843.26; the S&P 500 lost 4.74 points, or 0.10%, at 4,791.82; and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 256.34 points, or 1.62%, to 15,576.46.

The U.S. central bank said last month it would end its pandemic-era bond buying in 2022, signaling at least three rate hikes for the year. Minutes from the meeting are expected to be released on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 also hit an intraday all-time high before falling, as the World Health Organization said more evidence was emerging that the coronavirus variant caused milder symptoms than previous variants.

Ford Motor Co jumped 11.1% after the automaker said it would nearly double annual production capacity for its red-hot F-150 Lightning electric pickup to 150,000 vehicles.

Earlier, U.S. manufacturing data for December showed some cooling in demand for goods, but investors took solace in signs of supply constraints easing.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.54-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 70 new 52-week highs and one new low; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 98 new highs and 94 new lows.

(Additional reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Richard Chang)

By Caroline Valetkevitch


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.09% 180.11 Delayed Quote.2.50%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -1.64% 329.56 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
TESLA, INC. -4.05% 1151.5201 Delayed Quote.13.53%
All news about APPLE INC.
03:23pSOCIAL BUZZ : Roblox, AMC Entertainment, GameStop Lead Wallstreetbets Stocks Lower
MT
03:12pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow
RE
03:07pNasdaq, S&P 500 fall with growth shares; banks boost Dow
RE
02:16pWall Street pares risk-taking but stays bullish
RE
09:53aApple breaches $3 trillion market value again
RE
09:44aToday on Wall Street: Plenty of new records
09:34aApple inc shares breach $3 trillion in market capitalization at open before paring gain..
RE
08:21aCORRECTION : Market Chatter: Apple Supplier Foxconn Reportedly May Not Reopen Tamil Nadu F..
MT
07:48aApple Supplier Foxconn India Plant May Not Open Shuttered Facility Until Jan. 7
MT
07:10aWorld shares gain steam in bright 2022 opening
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 380 B - -
Net income 2022 92 845 M - -
Net cash 2022 82 696 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,9x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 2 986 B 2 986 B -
EV / Sales 2022 7,65x
EV / Sales 2023 7,24x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 182,01 $
Average target price 175,14 $
Spread / Average Target -3,77%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.2.50%2 986 128
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.59%59 286
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD0.00%25 342
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.0.00%19 801
FIH MOBILE LIMITED3.68%1 447
RTX A/S-0.41%243