    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  08:45:10 2023-01-25 am EST
141.17 USD   -0.96%
08:35aNasdaq futures drop 1% after Microsoft's bleak outlook
RE
06:29aGoogle says U.S. Justice Department complaint is 'without merit'
RE
12:41aMarketmind: Running out of breath
RE
Nasdaq futures drop 1% after Microsoft's bleak outlook

01/25/2023 | 08:35am EST
A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City

(Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday as Microsoft led declines in tech stocks after it forecast current-quarter cloud revenue below Wall Street estimates.

Microsoft Corp shares fell 2.1% in premarket trading after it warned that growth in its cloud business, which helped the company meet analysts' expectations in the second quarter, could stall, while its PC unit continues to struggle.

Other large growth stocks including Amazon.com Inc, Tesla Inc, Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc also dropped between 1% and 2%.

Growth stocks have enjoyed a bounce in January after a battering last year, with investors now focused on earnings reports to assess the impact of the Federal Reserve's rate hikes and to gauge whether the renewed enthusiasm for such stocks will be sustained.

"Microsoft is dealing with a marked slowdown in personal computing revenues, which reflects the incredibly challenging consumer environment," Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown wrote in a client note.

"Despite renewed hope that interest rate hikes might be slowed and peak inflation coming into view, buying a new laptop and the software that comes with it is simply not a priority for many people right now."

Microsoft was also hit with a networking outage that disrupted its cloud platform, Azure, along with services such as Teams and Outlook, potentially affecting millions of users globally.

At 5:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 215 points, or 0.64%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.79%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 140.25 points, or 1.18%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -2.09% 97.7 Delayed Quote.13.10%
AMAZON.COM, INC. -1.23% 96.32 Delayed Quote.16.10%
APPLE INC. 1.01% 142.53 Delayed Quote.9.70%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC -1.65% 850.9 Delayed Quote.1.03%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION -0.22% 242.04 Delayed Quote.0.93%
NASDAQ 100 -0.22% 11846.64 Real-time Quote.8.29%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 11334.27 Real-time Quote.8.29%
TESLA, INC. 0.10% 143.89 Delayed Quote.16.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 403 B - -
Net income 2023 97 047 M - -
Net cash 2023 57 072 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,1x
Yield 2023 0,68%
Capitalization 2 257 B 2 257 B -
EV / Sales 2023 5,45x
EV / Sales 2024 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 0,10%
