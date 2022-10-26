Advanced search
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-25 pm EDT
152.34 USD   +1.93%
Nasdaq futures fall 1% as tech earnings spark slowdown fears

10/26/2022 | 04:34am EDT
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Futures down: Dow 0.04%, S&P 0.63%, Nasdaq 1.44%

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on Wednesday, after disappointing results from technology giants Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in other megacap companies and raised fears of slowing economic growth.

Microsoft Corp posted its lowest sales growth in five years and forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, while Google-parent Alphabet posted downbeat ad sales and cautioned of a slowdown in advertising spending.

Shares of the companies sank 5.7% and 6.0%, respectively, in premarket trading, while those of Amazon.com and Apple , which are scheduled to report results this week, fell 3.7% and 0.6%.

The downbeat results follow Snap Inc's warning last week on slowing ad demand and a string of mixed earnings reports that have fed into worries that decades-high inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes to quell it are taking a toll on the economy.

Wall Street's three main indexes, however, posted gains for the past three days, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve could soon slow down the pace of its monetary policy tightening.

At 4:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 13 points, or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or 0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.44%. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. 1.91% 104.48 Delayed Quote.-27.87%
AMAZON.COM, INC. 0.65% 120.6 Delayed Quote.-27.66%
APPLE INC. 1.93% 152.34 Delayed Quote.-15.84%
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 1.38% 250.66 Delayed Quote.-26.48%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 393 B - -
Net income 2022 99 611 M - -
Net cash 2022 56 568 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 25,0x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 2 448 B 2 448 B -
EV / Sales 2022 6,09x
EV / Sales 2023 5,75x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 152,34 $
Average target price 181,18 $
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-15.84%2 448 218
XIAOMI CORPORATION-53.28%26 662
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-64.96%7 886
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-62.14%6 717
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-50.74%678
DZS INC.-7.89%390