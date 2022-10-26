Nasdaq futures fall 1% as tech earnings spark slowdown fears

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Futures down: Dow 0.04%, S&P 0.63%, Nasdaq 1.44%
Oct 26 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures fell more than 1% on
Wednesday, after disappointing results from technology giants
Microsoft and Alphabet sparked losses in other megacap companies
and raised fears of slowing economic growth.
Microsoft Corp posted its lowest sales growth in
five years and forecast second-quarter revenue below Wall Street
estimates, while Google-parent Alphabet posted
downbeat ad sales and cautioned of a slowdown in advertising
spending.
Shares of the companies sank 5.7% and 6.0%, respectively, in
premarket trading, while those of Amazon.com and Apple
, which are scheduled to report results this week, fell
3.7% and 0.6%.
The downbeat results follow Snap Inc's warning last
week on slowing ad demand and a string of mixed earnings reports
that have fed into worries that decades-high inflation and
aggressive interest rate hikes to quell it are taking a toll on
the economy.
Wall Street's three main indexes, however, posted gains for
the past three days, fueled by hopes that the Federal Reserve
could soon slow down the pace of its monetary policy tightening.
At 4:13 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 13 points,
or 0.04%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 24.25 points, or
0.63%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or
1.44%.
