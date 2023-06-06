Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  07:59:57 2023-06-05 pm EDT
179.09 USD   -0.28%
01:31aThis is Apple's augmented reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.
AQ
12:54aWhat it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
RE
12:51aNervy markets back on central bank watch
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Nervy markets back on central bank watch

06/06/2023 | 12:51am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington

A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee:

Markets are increasingly looking for the Federal Reserve to pause rate hikes next week, and, amid a blackout on Fed speakers, will be focusing heavily on economic data in the days ahead.

Throwing markets a slight curveball on Tuesday, Australia's central bank raised rates, dashing expectations that they'd stand pat and sending the Aussie dollar higher.

For the U.S. rates outlook, CME FedWatch tool shows that the probability of the Fed standing pat at the June 13-14 meeting is now at 82%. Just a week earlier it was at 36%.

There was no such drama for the ECB, with President Christine Lagarde on Monday cementing expectations of more rate hikes by reaffirming that it was too early to call a peak in core inflation despite "signs of moderation". The ECB is also due to meet next week.

Elsewhere in Asia, Hong Kong-listed China property stocks surged on hopes that Beijing would roll out supportive measures soon to bolster the embattled sector. That provided a lift to the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index in an otherwise uneventful session.

The dollar remained on the backfoot after U.S. service sector activity unexpectedly softened, setting the stage for a mixed European open.

Meanwhile, U.S. regulators sued Binance and its CEO Changpeng Zhao on Monday for allegedly operating a "web of deception," piling further pressure on the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange and sending bitcoin to a three-month low.

Bitcoin lost 5% on Monday and was hanging above 25,000 in Asian hours.

Apple shares might make a dash for another record high after the company unveiled an augmented-reality headset called the Vision Pro, setting up a battle against Meta Platform that dominates the market.

"It's the first Apple product you look through, not at," Apple CEO Tim Cook said.

In Hollywood, the actors union voted to authorize a strike if contract talks break down, turning up the heat on major film and television studios already grappling with a work stoppage by writers.

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

Economic events: Netherlands inflation report, Germany Industrial orders for April , UK all-sector PMI, Eurozone retail sales

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Singapore; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -0.76% 179.58 Delayed Quote.39.27%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.71% 0.62154 Delayed Quote.-3.00%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.87% 0.66694 Delayed Quote.-2.96%
BITCOIN (BTC/EUR) -5.19% 24057 End-of-day quote.55.99%
BITCOIN (BTC/USD) -5.11% 25740.5 End-of-day quote.55.71%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.01% 1.16056 Delayed Quote.2.88%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.15% 1.24501 Delayed Quote.2.92%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.15% 0.695251 Delayed Quote.0.89%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.31% 0.7453 Delayed Quote.0.88%
CME GROUP 16.67% 0.035 End-of-day quote.16.67%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.15% 1.07268 Delayed Quote.0.05%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.19% 0.011293 Delayed Quote.0.33%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.12% 0.012109 Delayed Quote.0.38%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) 0.07% 632.829 Real-time Quote.2.12%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.60869 Delayed Quote.-4.52%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.15% 0.932244 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
All news about APPLE INC.
01:31aThis is Apple's augmented reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro.
AQ
12:54aWhat it's like to try Apple's new Vision Pro headset
RE
12:51aNervy markets back on central bank watch
RE
12:43aChina stocks rise on policy easing hopes, improving Sino-US relation bets
RE
12:25aAnalyst: Apple's headset 'exceeded' expectations
RE
06/05Japan shares edge higher on boost from miners, Fast Retailing
RE
06/05About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function
RE
06/05Apple unveils its $3499 Vision Pro headset
RE
06/05Apple ventures into virtual reality world, unveils VR headset
AQ
06/05US stocks end lower as traders eye potential pause in rate hikes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on APPLE INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 385 B - -
Net income 2023 94 370 M - -
Net cash 2023 53 363 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 0,54%
Capitalization 2 825 B 2 825 B -
EV / Sales 2023 7,20x
EV / Sales 2024 6,70x
Nbr of Employees 164 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 179,58 $
Average target price 180,90 $
Spread / Average Target 0,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Timothy Campos Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.39.27%2 824 560
XIAOMI CORPORATION-1.83%34 299
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.70.21%14 532
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-2.09%9 082
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-5.95%798
RTX A/S-10.02%125
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer