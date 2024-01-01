Trane Technologies Affiliates to Remain in Chapter 11, Judge Rules

A bankruptcy judge is allowing U.S. affiliates of Irish air conditioning manufacturer Trane Technologies to remain in bankruptcy, denying a request from asbestos-injury claimants to dismiss the cases created through a controversial strategy known as the Texas Two-Step.

Carmakers Are Drowning in Cash

More stock buybacks are in the cards after another profitable year for companies that make gas guzzlers, but that won't cure their EV-related pains.

Fisker's stock soars as EV maker to announce plan to boost sales, deliveries

Fisker's stock surged Friday, after the electric vehicle maker said it will announce in January a plan to accelerate sales and deliveries.

UnitedHealth Group to Sell Operations in Brazil

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to sell its operations in Brazil to a private investor.

JD.com Wins Antimonopoly Suit Against Alibaba

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it won a lawsuit against rival Alibaba Group, which was fined over monopolistic practices.

The New Star on the Political Scene: The Chip Industry

Increasing attention from politicians is posing opportunities and challenges for tech companies that have become part of a geopolitical conversation.

Huawei Expects 9% Revenue Growth This Year

Huawei Technologies projected that its revenue grew about 9% in 2023, reflecting the company's return to a more normal course after years of dealing with U.S. sanctions.

Apple Supplier Luxshare's Shares Rise as It Takes Over Rival's iPhone Plant

Shares of Apple supplier Luxshare rose sharply as the Chinese company swooped in to take a majority slice of a Taiwanese rival's iPhone assembly plant.

Boeing 737 MAX Planes Inspected for Loose Bolts, FAA Says

Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are being inspected for potential loose bolts in the rudder control system.

Millions of Portable Blenders Recalled Over Fire, Laceration Risks

The recalled BlendJet 2 products were sold at retailers including Walmart, Costco and Target.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-23 2115ET