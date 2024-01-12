Apple Directors Al Gore, James Bell to Retire

The former U.S. vice president had been a board member since 2003.

Burberry Cuts Guidance on Slowing Luxury Demand

Burberry cut its fiscal 2024 guidance after luxury demand slowed further during December's key trading period.

The Onetime Auditor Brought In to Reinvent Gucci

The new CEO is making the trendsetting label more understated-and trying to learn Italian, too.

EPA Calls on Telecom Executives to Meet About Lead-Sheathed Phone Cables

Agency reports finding more than 100 readings with elevated lead near cables in 'high priority' probe; companies say their own tests show low lead levels.

SEC Charges Future FinTech Group CEO Huang With Manipulative Trading

The SEC claims Huang bought more than 530,000 shares over a two-month period and traded at a volume large enough to represent a high percentage of the stock's overall daily volume.

Weight-Loss Drugs Don't Cause Suicidal Thoughts, FDA Says

Some patients and doctors had reported suicidal thoughts after taking GLP-1s.

International Flavors & Fragrances Taps Fyrwald to Succeed Clyburn as Next CEO

Fyrwald most recently served as CEO of Syngenta.

After a Brief Hiatus, Apple Is the World's Most Valuable Company Again. For Now.

For a few hours on Thursday, Microsoft overtook Apple in market value. Apple was back on top by the end of the day.

EBay to Pay $3 Million Penalty for Employees Sending Live Cockroaches, Fetal Pig to Bloggers

The harassment campaign, which involved a bloody pig mask and live insects, was retaliation against critical coverage of the company.

Microsoft Briefly Dethrones Apple as Largest U.S. Company

Microsoft's AI-powered stock rally briefly made the software giant the largest U.S. company by market value on Thursday, before Apple reclaimed the spot.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-24 0315ET