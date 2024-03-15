Apple to Pay $490 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over CEO's China Comments

Investors had said Apple concealed falling demand for the iPhone in China in 2018.

Former Apple Executive Tapped as CEO of New Sports-Streaming Venture

Pete Distad will oversee a company that would pool live-sports programming from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

McDonald's Technology Outage Disrupts Restaurants in U.S., U.K. and Asia

McDonald's restaurants across the globe grappled with technology problems Friday that left some operators unable to open and close stores, take credit card payments or receive orders from apps and kiosks.

Uber and Lyft Are Leaving Minneapolis Over Pay Dispute. Their Stocks Are Falling.

The city council said they have to pay drivers more, which the companies say makes the business uneconomical.

TikTok's Fate Now Hinges on the Senate

Legislation banning or forcing a sale of the popular app could take months to reach President Biden's desk due to senators' concerns.

Reckitt Benckiser Sheds Nearly $7 Billion in Market Value After Infant-Formula Verdict

The rout came after it was reported that an Illinois jury ordered the company's Mead Johnson unit to pay $60 million in compensation related to the death of a premature baby fed Enfamil.

Ulta CEO Says Growth Will Slow. A TikTok Ban Wouldn't Help.

The beauty retailer issued fiscal 2024 guidance below analysts' estimates.

India Tailors Electric-Vehicle Tariff to Lure Tesla

India is slashing import duties on certain electric vehicles for manufacturers who invest at least $500 million to produce their cars in the country.

Dollar Stores Get Devalued as Low-Income Consumers Struggle

Two rival discount chains reported seeing similar problems in their customer base.

Swisscom to Buy Vodafone's Italy Unit

Swisscom agreed to buy Vodafone's Italian business for $8.7 billion, a deal that completes the U.K. telecom company's simplification of its European portfolio.

