Barbie Owner Mattel Draws Activist Seeking Changes at Toy Maker

Activist investor Barington Capital wants the company to consider strategic alternatives for its American Girl dolls and Fisher-Price toys.

Intel Delays $20 Billion Ohio Project, Citing Slow Chip Market

Construction on two factories now is slated to be finished in late 2026 as the company also waits for government incentives.

Facebook Parent Meta Initiates Dividend as Growth Continues

The company's sales increased to $40.11 billion in the three months through December, up 25% compared with the year-earlier period.

Hyundai Motor Shares Rally After Sales Make Resilient Start to 2024

The South Korean carmaker's shares rallied after sales got off to a resilient start in 2024 in spite of softer U.S. demand.

Chinese EV Makers' Shares Rise After Better-Than-Expected January Sales

Shares of a host of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose in Hong Kong, helped by better-than-expected sales in a typically slow month.

Bain-Led Consortium Agrees to Buy Maker of Australia's Hardys Wine

A consortium of private-equity investors led by Bain Capital has agreed to buy the Australian winemaker behind brands including Hardys and Grant Burge.

Apple Sales Rise in Holiday Quarter, Ending Streak of Declines

Revenue for the crucial iPhone business grew nearly 6%, even as China sales continue to be a concern for investors.

Amazon Profit Surges on Strong Holiday Shopping

The e-commerce company extended a rebound as its cloud-computing arm also performed well.

Growth in Cloud Spending Reflects Early-Stage AI Efforts

Tech giants this week reported a marked increase in cloud revenue due to AI services. CIOs say that is mainly from exploratory efforts.

McKinsey's Leader Survives, but Voting Reveals Cracks at Elite Consulting Firm

Top partner Bob Sternfels has survived a protest vote to keep his job, highlighting fissures in an unusual management structure.

