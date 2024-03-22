Chrysler-Parent Stellantis Laying Off About 400 Salaried Employees in U.S.

The automaker has trimmed staff several times over the past year as it prepares to start selling electric vehicles in the U.S.

Apple's Business Model Getting Hit From All Sides Now

In addition to a government lawsuit, Apple is facing near-term challenges such as another weak iPhone cycle.

Masimo to Separate Consumer Business

The Irvine, Calif.-based medical technology company expects the separation to include its consumer audio and consumer health products.

Trump Makes a New Fortune With Truth Social Listing

The former president's investment in the social-media company is worth roughly $3 billion, potentially easing his current financial struggles.

Apple Held Talks With China's Baidu Over AI for Its Devices

The iPhone maker has been exploring using external partners to help accelerate its artificial-intelligence ambitions.

Former CEO Ends His Life After Receiving Record Fine in Retailer's Collapse

Markus Jooste, who presided over the downfall of former Mattress Firm owner Steinhoff, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Walmart-Vizio Deal Poses Risk to a Key Source of Consumer Data

Walmart's deal to acquire Vizio for $2.3 billion has unnerved some of the connected-television maker's key customers: marketers and the ad-buying agencies that manage their campaigns.

Adidas, Puma shares slip after Nike results lead to caution

Shares in Puma, Adidas, and JD Sports fell as investors feared headwinds in the apparel sector

EV Charging Firms Rush to Add Cyber Shields to New Products in U.K.

A regulation that took effect in 2022 has companies scrambling to redesign their home EV chargers to detect hackers.

Compass Agrees to Pay $57.5 Million to Settle Antitrust Claims

The firm is the first big real-estate brokerage to reach such an agreement since the NAR's settlement last week.

