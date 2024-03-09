Sam Altman Rejoins OpenAI Board Along With Three New Directors

An internal investigation concluded that Altman was fit to lead the startup, which is at the center of the artificial-intelligence revolution.

FDA Approves Wegovy to Prevent Heart Attacks, Opening the Door to Broader Coverage

The first such approval for an obesity medicine could sharply reduce health insurers' ability to limit access to the drug.

Apple Reverses Ban on Fortnite-Maker in EU, a Sign of Softening Approach to Crackdown

The tech giant earlier blocked the efforts of Epic Games to build out its own app store after the company criticized Apple's response to new regulations.

Endo's Chapter 11 Plan Has Unusual Provision Leaving Door Open to Litigation

The opioid maker's restructuring plan encourages, but doesn't force, claimants to sign releases granting immunity to parties not in bankruptcy to receive settlement money.

3M Board Approves Healthcare Unit Spinoff

The St. Paul, Minn.-based company said that the spinoff of the unit, which will be called Solventum Corp., would occur on April 1.

Eli Lilly Alzheimer's Drug Delayed as FDA Plans Advisory Panel Meeting

The timing of the agency's expected action on the donanemab drug would be postponed beyond the first quarter, the company said.

Microsoft Says Russian-Sponsored Hackers Still Using Stolen Data

The company said the group has used the information taken from email accounts to access its source code repositories and internal systems.

Unless You're Nvidia, the AI Chip Business Is Complicated

Broadcom and Marvell shares have surged on AI hype, but other chip segments weigh on results.

Rivian Follows Tesla's Lead, but Is It Too Late?

While the EV startup can serve more customers with a $45,000 sport-utility vehicle, the market is getting crowded.

Rite Aid Delays Severance Payments to Laid-Off Employees

The bankrupt drugstore chain says affected workers will receive checks next week.

