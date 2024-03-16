Hertz Global CEO Scherr to Step Down After EV Reversal

Chief Executive Stephen Scherr would step down on March 31 to be succeeded by Gil West, a former executive at Delta Airlines and General Motors' Cruise unit, effective April 1, the company said.

Apple to Pay $490 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over CEO's China Comments

Investors had said Apple concealed falling demand for the iPhone in China in 2018.

Former Apple Executive Tapped as CEO of New Sports-Streaming Venture

Pete Distad will oversee a company that would pool live-sports programming from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Reddit Says FTC Looking Into Licensing of User Content to Third Parties for AI Models

Reddit said it's in the early stages of its data licensing efforts, and is exploring data licensing opportunities where it believes the opportunity doesn't conflict with its values or the rights of its users.

McDonald's Technology Outage Disrupts Restaurants in U.S., U.K. and Asia

McDonald's restaurants across the globe grappled with technology problems Friday that left some operators unable to open and close stores, take credit card payments or receive orders from apps and kiosks.

Netflix Is Rethinking Employee Freedom, a Core Tenet of Its Vaunted Culture

The streaming giant is discussing removing the "freedom and responsibility" section of its corporate-culture memo, among other changes.

Uber and Lyft Are Leaving Minneapolis Over Pay Dispute. Their Stocks Are Falling.

The city council said they have to pay drivers more, which the companies say makes the business uneconomical.

TikTok's Fate Now Hinges on the Senate

Legislation banning or forcing a sale of the popular app could take months to reach President Biden's desk due to senators' concerns.

Reckitt Benckiser Sheds Nearly $7 Billion in Market Value After Infant-Formula Verdict

The rout came after it was reported that an Illinois jury ordered the company's Mead Johnson unit to pay $60 million in compensation related to the death of a premature baby fed Enfamil.

Ulta CEO Says Growth Will Slow. A TikTok Ban Wouldn't Help.

The beauty retailer issued fiscal 2024 guidance below analysts' estimates.

