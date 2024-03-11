Reddit Seeks Up to $6.4 Billion Valuation as It Readies IPO

The social-media company said it is seeking to raise up to $748 million in its initial public offering, aiming for a valuation of up to $6.4 billion.

Choice Hotels Scraps Roughly $7 Billion Bid For Wyndham After Rebuff

Choice Hotels said it is abandoning its roughly $7 billion takeover bid for rival Wyndham Hotels & Resorts after attempting to drive a deal through despite being rebuffed by Wyndham's board.

Standard General Offers to Buy Remaining Stake in Bally's

Casino operator said Standard General proposed to acquire all outstanding shares it doesn't already own for a price of $15 a share.

EQT and Equitrans Midstream to Combine in Big Natural-Gas Deal

The all-stock transaction will reunite EQT with its former pipeline business.

Elon Musk's xAI to Open-Source Its Grok Chatbot, in Latest Swipe at OpenAI

The move will be seen as another salvo in the long-simmering feud between Musk and OpenAI's Chief Executive Sam Altman in the artificial-intelligence arms race.

Boeing Stock Is Falling. Justice Department Starts Criminal Inquiry.

Government officials have opened a criminal investigation into the incident on the Alaska Air flight.

Apple to Open New Store in Shanghai Amid Falling iPhone Sales

Apple is preparing to open its eighth store in Shanghai this month amid slipping iPhone sales in the world's largest smartphone market.

Saudi Aramco Hikes Dividend, Adjusts Spending

Saudi Arabia's national oil company raised its dividend payouts for last year after it achieved its second-highest ever net profit and said investment plans to 2028 would be reduced by an abandoned plan to boost production.

Dongfeng Motor Shares Slump After Profit Warning

Dongfeng Motor's shares slumped after the Chinese automaker said it expects to swing to loss for 2023 amid intensifying competition.

Dozens Injured on Latam Flight After 'Technical Event' With Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Roughly 50 people were treated by first responders after the flight from Sydney to Auckland experienced what the airline described as a strong movement.

