TikTok's American Growth Is Already Stalling

As it battles lawmakers' efforts to force a sale or ban, the app is facing business challenges and stronger competition.

Meet the Tech Company That Had a Better Year Than Nvidia

Super Micro Computer has gone from an obscure server maker to a $60 billion company set to join the S&P 500 Monday.

The F-Bomb-Dropping Airline CEO About to Earn a $100 Million-Plus Bonus

Profanity, off-color jokes and drunken dinners are all part of airline boss Michael O'Leary's lore.

U.S. Is Investigating Meta for Role in Drug Sales

Federal prosecutors are looking into whether platforms including Facebook facilitate and profit from the illicit sale of drugs.

Ryan Reynolds-Backed Payments Processor Nears Buyout Deal

Nuvei is in advanced talks with private-equity firm Advent.

Reddit Fueled Meme-Stock Mania. Now Its CEO Is Overseeing His Own Company's IPO.

Steve Huffman built the social-media platform nearly two decades ago while in college. Now he's taking it public, adding investors to the list of personalities he needs to juggle.

Hertz Global CEO Scherr to Step Down After EV Reversal

Chief Executive Stephen Scherr will be succeeded by Gil West, a former executive at Delta Air Lines and General Motors' Cruise unit.

Apple to Pay $490 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over CEO's China Comments

Investors had said Apple concealed falling demand for the iPhone in China in 2018.

Former Apple Executive Tapped as CEO of New Sports-Streaming Venture

Pete Distad will oversee a company that would pool live-sports programming from ESPN, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Reddit Says FTC Looking Into Licensing of User Content to Third Parties for AI Models

The social network said it is in the early stages of its data-licensing efforts.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-17-24 2115ET