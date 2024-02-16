Nike to Cut Over 1,600 Jobs

The layoffs are part of the sneaker giant's plan to shed $2 billion in costs over the next three years.

Applied Materials Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings Beat

The chip equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 a share for the January quarter.

Coinbase Global Beats Earnings Estimates. The Stock Is Soaring.

While the crypto market hasn't yet recaptured the highs seen a few years ago, it is on a definite upswing.

DoorDash Stock Slides Despite Strong Earnings

Investors may have been looking for a more decisive increase in the outlook for the first quarter and beyond.

WeWork Says Holdout Landlords Can Use Letters of Credit for Unpaid Rent

The bankrupt co-working space provider, which has withheld rent as it seeks to renegotiate leases, also said it is raising additional cash to fund its chapter 11 process.

Wells Fargo Resolves Regulatory Complaint at Heart of 2016 Fake-Account Scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had made sufficient progress revamping systems that guard against customer harm.

Meta Encourages Advertisers to Ditch iPhone in Latest Spat With Apple

The Facebook parent published instructions steering advertisers to a workaround to avoid paying a 30% service charge to Apple for boosted posts.

Appliance Parts Maker Robertshaw Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt, Address Litigation

Robertshaw U.S. Holding has filed for bankruptcy as the century-old appliance parts maker seeks to cut debt and resolve lender litigation.

DraftKings to Buy Jackpocket for $750 Million

DraftKings said it expected the deal to drive $260 million to $340 million in incremental revenue in fiscal 2026, and $350 million to $450 million in revenue in fiscal 2028.

Volkswagen Under Pressure to Ditch Its China Joint Venture as U.S. Impounds Vehicles

Large German manufacturers have expanded their footprints in China, threatening efforts to reduce economic reliance on the Asian giant.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 2315ET