Apple Removes WhatsApp, Threads From China App Store on Government Orders

China's cyberspace officials cite national-security concerns for targeting the Meta apps, Apple says.

Schneider Electric in Talks to Take Control of Bentley Systems

A deal would merge Schneider's software business with publicly traded Bentley.

Netflix Password Crackdown Delivers Millions of New Customers

The streaming giant said it would continue to diversify its slate and product features as it added 9.33 million subscribers in the first quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Reports Cyber Breach

A breach detected on Sunday was possibly the work of a cybercrime group, the company says, adding that it is in the process of restoring normal business operations.

Canada Targets 12 Foreign Grocers to Lure to Food-Retailing Market

Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne has criticized Canada's three biggest grocery companies-Loblaw, Metro and Empire-for failing to be transparent on the causes of food inflation.

Wall Street Steered Billions to Blacklisted Chinese Companies, House Probe Finds

The investigation focused on BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, and MSCI, a major compiler of stock indexes. Both firms say they violated no laws.

FAA, United Investigate Cockpit Visitor During Baseball Team's Flight

The regulator and airline are looking into how a person traveling with a professional baseball team was seen in the cockpit during a flight from Denver to Toronto.

Jabil Places CEO Kenneth S. Wilson on Paid Leave Pending Investigation

The electronics contract manufacturer said the conduct in question doesn't relate to or affect the its financial statements. The company named CFO Michael Dastoor as interim CEO.

Nordstrom Family Weighs Taking Retailer Private

The department-store chain has formed a special board committee and tapped bankers to consider a potential bid.

Meta Unveils Chatbot to Challenge ChatGPT, Gemini, and Bing

Instagram parent Meta launched a web site, Meta.ai, a new free-to-use stand-alone version of the company's Meta Ai chatbot to take on OpenAI, Google, and Microsoft.

