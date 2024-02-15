Wells Fargo Resolves Regulatory Complaint at Heart of 2016 Fake-Account Scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had made sufficient progress revamping systems that guard against customer harm.

Meta Encourages Advertisers to Ditch iPhone in Latest Spat With Apple

The Facebook parent published instructions steering advertisers to a workaround to avoid paying a 30% service charge to Apple for boosted posts.

Why is Children's Place's stock soaring? Two Saudi entities have built a majority stake.

Troubled retailer will hold talks seeking financing, and says the move has put it into default on its credit agreement

Deere's stock falls as earnings beat but full-year outlook falls short

Shares of Deere & Co. dropped Thursday, after the agricultural, construction and turf equipment maker reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that were well above expectations but provided a downbeat full-year outlook, with business segment sales underperforming the industry.

Volkswagen Under Pressure to Ditch Its China Joint Venture as U.S. Impounds Vehicles

Large German manufacturers have expanded their footprints in China, threatening Berlin's efforts to reduce its economic reliance on the Asian giant.

Target takes lesson from dollar stores with new Dealworthy brand

Target unveiled a new brand featuring products as low as under $1 as consumers push back against higher prices.

Have Uber and Lyft Finally Found a Way to Make Ride-Sharing Profitable?

Getting there has been a bumpy ride. Analysts want to see if the companies can sustain it.

Appliance Parts Maker Robertshaw Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt, Address Litigation Late Mortgage Payments Pile Up for Giant Apartment Lender

Arbor Realty loans funded a Sunbelt apartment boom. Many of its borrowers are now struggling with higher interest rates.

Stellantis Launches Buyback After Record Year

Stellantis said it would launch a buyback of EUR3 billion after it posted an adjusted operating income slightly ahead of views for 2023, and added demand would be high but named pricing, labor costs, and an unpredictable EV market as headwinds for the year ahead.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-15-24 1515ET