Apple Directors Al Gore, James Bell to Retire

The former U.S. vice president had been a board member since 2003.

CVS is Closing Pharmacies Inside Some Target Stores

The closures are part of CVS's efforts to pare down its retail footprint.

International Flavors & Fragrances Taps Fyrwalk to Succeed Clyburn as Next CEO

Fyrwald most recently served as CEO of Syngenta.

Polestar Finance Chief Malmqvist Exits EV Startup

Polestar CFO Johan Malmqvist has departed the Swedish electric-vehicle startup, which also named Winfried Vahland, the former CEO of Volkswagen Group China, to its board.

After a Brief Hiatus, Apple Is the World's Most Valuable Company Again. For Now.

For a few hours on Thursday, Microsoft overtook Apple in market value. Apple was back on top by the end of the day.

Weight-Loss Drugs Don't Cause Suicidal Thoughts, FDA Says

Patients and doctors had reported suicidal thoughts after taking GLP-1s.

FAA Formally Notifies Boeing of Investigation Following MAX 9 Incident

The FAA said the probe will determine if the company failed to ensure products were safe and met approved designs.

EBay to Pay $3 Million Penalty for Employees Sending Live Cockroaches, Fetal Pig to Bloggers

The harassment campaign, which involved a bloody pig mask and live insects, was retaliation against critical coverage of the company.

Airbus Shatters Record for Jet Orders

Airlines are throwing down billions of dollars to buy new planes to upgrade and expand their fleets as they emerge from the pandemic's doldrums .

Novartis Pursuit of Cytokinetics Cools

Novartis has backed away from its pursuit of Cytokinetics.

