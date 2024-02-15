Applied Materials Stock Jumps on Strong Earnings Beat

The chip equipment maker reported adjusted earnings of $2.13 a share for the January quarter.

Wells Fargo Resolves Regulatory Complaint at Heart of 2016 Fake-Account Scandal

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the bank had made sufficient progress revamping systems that guard against customer harm.

Meta Encourages Advertisers to Ditch iPhone in Latest Spat With Apple

The Facebook parent published instructions steering advertisers to a workaround to avoid paying a 30% service charge to Apple for boosted posts.

Why is Children's Place's stock soaring? Two Saudi entities have built a majority stake.

Troubled retailer will hold talks seeking financing, and says the move has put it into default on its credit agreement

Deere's stock falls as earnings beat but full-year outlook falls short

Shares of Deere & Co. dropped Thursday, after the agricultural, construction and turf equipment maker reported fiscal first-quarter earnings that were well above expectations but provided a downbeat full-year outlook, with business segment sales underperforming the industry.

DraftKings to Buy Jackpocket for $750 Million

DraftKings said it expected the deal to drive $260 million to $340 million in incremental revenue in fiscal 2026, and $350 million to $450 million in revenue in fiscal 2028.

Volkswagen Under Pressure to Ditch Its China Joint Venture as U.S. Impounds Vehicles

Large German manufacturers have expanded their footprints in China, threatening efforts to reduce economic reliance on the Asian giant.

Target takes lesson from dollar stores with new Dealworthy brand

Target unveiled a new brand featuring products as low as under $1 as consumers push back against higher prices.

Have Uber and Lyft Finally Found a Way to Make Ride-Sharing Profitable?

Getting there has been a bumpy ride. Analysts want to see if the companies can sustain it.

Appliance Parts Maker Robertshaw Files for Bankruptcy to Cut Debt, Address Litigation

