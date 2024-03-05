Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Are Down in Worldwide Outage

Hundreds of thousands of users around the world have reported outages, according to Downdetector.

Target Aims for Turnaround After First Sales Decline Since 2016

Shares rebound after the retailer says it is working to boost shopper traffic and profit in 2024.

Tesla Halts Production in Germany After Arson Attack

Police said they believe opponents of the factory's planned expansion set a high-voltage pylon ablaze overnight, knocking down power across the region.

AI Search Startup Perplexity Set to Double Valuation to $1 Billion

The funding round comes just a few months after the company's most recent financing and reflects the race among investors to capitalize on AI.

Bayer Decides Against Splitting Into Separate Units for Now

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate has been looking into various options for the group but Chief Executive Bill Anderson said Bayer doesn't currently plan to pursue a split into separate units.

Novo Nordisk Says Ozempic Drug Cuts Risk of Kidney Problems

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug cuts the risk of kidney disease-related events in diabetic patients by 24%, according to a new clinical trial conducted by the company.

Apple's iPhone Sales in China Fall as Huawei Gains Market Share

Apple's smartphone sales in China fell, hurt by strong competition and pricing pressures, new data showed.

Nio's loss narrows slightly as EV maker says sales may dip

Nio on Tuesday said its loss narrowed slightly in the fourth quarter as the company said sales may decrease in the current quarter.

China Sales of Tesla, Other EV Makers Hit the Skids in February

Shipments by Tesla and other electric vehicle makers tumbled in China, hurt by weaker demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and rising competition.

BowFlex Files for Bankruptcy With Deal to be Acquired by Johnson Health Tech

The home-fitness company has secured a commitment for $25 million in debtor-in-possession financing.

