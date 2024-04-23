Lockheed Crushes Sales and Earnings Estimates. Growth Is Solid.

The defense giant's first-quarter earnings of $6.39 a share top Wall Street forecasts of $5.78.

GE Aerospace Stock Surges on Earnings Beat and Raise

GE Aerospace and GE Vernova just reported their last quarter together, and for the most part it was better than expected.

Philip Morris Stock Edges Lower After Earnings Beat. Here's Why.

The cigarette maker posted fiscal first quarter adjusted earnings of $1.50 a share, beating Wall Street's call for $1.41.

PulteGroup Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. 'Shortage of Several Million Homes' Spurs Demand.

New home sales were strong in March, reflecting demand as supply remains weak.

Kuehne + Nagel Says Market Remains Challenging Despite Slight Demand Uptick

The Swiss freight forwarder stepped up cost-efficiency measures in the first quarter as the industry faces headwinds from the Ukraine war and Red Sea tensions.

GM Raises Profit Outlook for 2024 After Strong First-Quarter Earnings

Pickup trucks and resilient consumer spending powered GM's 24% increase in quarterly profit, but China remains a trouble spot.

UPS reports profit beat despite lower-than-expected revenue

UPS's stock rallied Tuesday, after the package delivery giant beat first-quarter profit expectations, even as it once again reported revenue that fell below forecasts.

Starbucks Leads Business Opposition to Pro-Worker Labor Board

The coffee chain is looking to the Supreme Court to limit the NLRB, as SpaceX, Amazon and others take swings in additional disputes.

JetBlue Stock Tumbles After Earnings Report. Here's Why.

The carrier posted a narrower-than-expected loss in the first quarter.

Apple iPhone Sales Slump in China Amid Huawei's Comeback

Apple's smartphone sales in the world's largest smartphone market dropped sharply, placing the company third overall behind local rivals, Vivo and Honor.

