Netflix Places Big Bet on Live Events and Reports Strong Subscriber Growth

Netflix is ramping up its investments in live programming with a deal for WWE wrestling rights, as it continues to add new customers at a rapid clip. Shares rose about 4% after hours.

Southwest Airlines Flight Attendants Authorize Strike

TWU Local 556 said that more than 98% of its voting members approved the strike, the first such vote in the union's history.

Wayfair Layoffs Focused on Remote Workers

Wayfair employees who work remotely were more likely to be laid off in the latest round of job cuts at the online furniture seller, executives told staff.

Billionaire's Lofty Dreams for the Los Angeles Times Come Crashing Down Amid Layoffs

The publisher of California's most-prominent newspaper, which lost three of its top editors in recent days, is shrinking the newsroom by around 20% in the latest round of cuts.

Apple said to be scaling down self-driving Apple car features

Apple has switched to developing a car with basic self-driving features, more in line with Tesla's features.

Johnson & Johnson to Pay $700 Million to Settle Baby Powder Probe

The agreement in principle addresses an investigation brought by more than 40 states into the marketing of its talcum-based baby powder.

Private-Equity-Owned Medical Apparel Seller Careismatic Files for Bankruptcy

Medical scrubs designer and distributor Careismatic Brands filed for bankruptcy to eliminate $833 million in debt, a restructuring prompted by falling demand and higher interest rates.

Verizon's stock rockets as earnings bring a big wireless surprise

Verizon saw its best performance in four years on one metric tracking consumer wireless account growth.

P&G Earnings Show Some Consumers Are Getting Used to Higher Prices

The consumer-products giant said that sales volume increased for categories including hair care and family care in the latest quarter.

3M's stock suffering biggest selloff in 5 years after 2024 profit warning

3M's stock tanked Tuesday, after the consumer, industrial and healthcare-products company provided a 2024 profit outlook that was well below forecasts, which overshadowed fourth-quarter results that topped expectations.

