Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Are Back Up After Worldwide Outage

Hundreds of thousands of users around the world reported outages, according to Downdetector.

CrowdStrike's stock soars as earnings impress in face of cybersecurity jitters

Earnings from some cybersecurity peers this quarter were met with negative reactions, but CrowdStrike's earnings seemed to wow Wall Street.

Box posts first $1 billion fiscal year as AI sales pick up, sending stock flying

Box Inc.'s stock was up more than 13% Tuesday after the software firm reported its first $1 billion fiscal year and announced a $100 million share-buyback program.

ThredUp Looks to Match Europe, U.S. Operations

The online thrift store has decided to move away from purchasing inventory and instead grow its consignment revenue in Europe, Chief Executive James Reinhart said.

Target Aims for Turnaround After First Sales Decline Since 2016

Shares rebound after the retailer says it is working to boost shopper traffic and profit in 2024.

Tesla Halts Production in Germany After Arson Attack

Police said they believe opponents of the factory's planned expansion set a high-voltage pylon ablaze overnight, knocking down power across the region.

AI Search Startup Perplexity Set to Double Valuation to $1 Billion

The funding round comes just a few months after the company's most recent financing and reflects the race among investors to capitalize on AI.

Bayer Decides Against Splitting Into Separate Units for Now

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate has been looking into various options for the group but Chief Executive Bill Anderson said Bayer doesn't currently plan to pursue a split into separate units.

Novo Nordisk Says Ozempic Drug Cuts Risk of Kidney Problems

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug cuts the risk of kidney disease-related events in diabetic patients by 24%, according to a new clinical trial conducted by the company.

Apple's iPhone Sales in China Fall as Huawei Gains Market Share

Apple's smartphone sales in China fell, hurt by strong competition and pricing pressures, new data showed.

