Target Sales Fall for First Time Since 2016

The retailer says it is working to boost shopper traffic but comparable sales this year could fall as much as 2%.

China Sales of Tesla, Other EV Makers Hit the Skids in February

Shipments by Tesla and other electric vehicle makers tumbled in China, hurt by weaker demand during the Lunar New Year holiday and rising competition.

Apple's iPhone Sales in China Fall as Huawei Gains Market Share

Apple's smartphone sales in China fell, hurt by strong competition and pricing pressures, new data showed.

Nio's loss narrows slightly as EV maker says sales may dip

Nio on Tuesday said its loss narrowed slightly in the fourth quarter as the company said sales may decrease in the current quarter.

Novo Nordisk Says Ozempic Drug Cuts Risk of Kidney Problems

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug cuts the risk of kidney disease-related events in diabetic patients by 24%, according to a new clinical trial conducted by the company.

Bayer Decides Against Splitting Into Separate Units for Now

The German pharmaceutical and agricultural conglomerate has been looking into various options for the group but Chief Executive Bill Anderson said Bayer doesn't currently plan to pursue a split into separate units.

Calls Mount for Government Help as Change Healthcare Hack Freezes Medical Payments

Hospitals and lawmakers call on Medicare and Medicaid to advance payments amid revenue crunch two weeks after hack of UnitedHealth unit.

Seoul Semiconductor Files Suit Against Amazon With European Court

The South Korean light-emitting diode manufacturer has filed a patent lawsuit against online retail giant Amazon.com with the newly created European Unified Patent Court.

Thales Profits Top Hopes on Record Orders

Thales posted better-than-expected earnings in 2023 and forecast strong sales growth this year, after increased military spending boosted its order book to a record high.

Traton Sees Stable Margins as Profits Surge

Traton reported above-forecast earnings in 2023 but guided for flat margin growth this year, in what it described as a difficult environment for the industry.

