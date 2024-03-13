Coinbase plans $1 billion convertible-debt deal after stock surge

The cryptocurrency marketplace is headed to Wall Street to raise money through a convertible offering.

How TikTok Was Blindsided by U.S. Bill That Could Ban It

Executives thought they had fended off attacks. Behind the scenes, lawmakers and Biden officials were working to force its ban or sale.

China Raises Fines on Mintz Due-Diligence Firm

The increased fines come about a year after authorities raided Mintz Group's Beijing office over allegedly unapproved statistical work.

Tesla, Ford Receive 'Poor' Grades in Study of Driver-Assist Technology

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety's ratings of the systems-which automate steering and speed-prod automakers to improve safeguards.

Startup Head Count Shrank for the First Time in Years, Carta Says

Layoffs and job departures outstripped new hires in 2023 at startup companies, according to data from Carta's platform.

NYCB plans reverse stock split after closing $1.05B infusion

NYCB's stock rises as struggling bank finalizes plan to bulk up its balance sheet.

Airlines Are Cutting Flight Schedules as Boeing Delivers Fewer Jets

Southwest and Alaska Air say delays in receiving jets may upend flying plans; United and Southwest will slow their hiring of pilots.

Boeing Stock Falls Again. The Bad News Just Keeps Piling Up.

Shares were lower after the airline manufacturer failed 33 of 39 product audits conducted by the FAA, the New York Times reported.

Apple Makes Further Concessions to App Developers in Europe

Apple will allow iPhone users in Europe to download apps directly from a developer's website, marking another concession to regulators as the company faces new competition rules in the European Union.

ADM Discloses Justice Department Probe Into Accounting

The company corrected some past financial results while reporting lower quarterly sales and a more-than-40% drop in earnings compared with a year ago.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-12-24 2115ET