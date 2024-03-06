New York Community Bancorp Seeks Cash Infusion

The struggling lender has contacted investment firms on a potential equity raise.

Apple terminates Epic Games' developer account in latest clash between the two companies

In the latest conflagration between Apple Inc. and Epic Games Inc., Apple has terminated Epic's application for a developer account to launch an app store for iPhones in Europe.

Boeing Fails to Turn Over Information in Alaska 737 MAX Probe, NTSB Says

Boeing has failed to turn over information to accident investigators probing the Alaska Airlines midair blowout earlier this year, the National Transportation Safety Board chair told lawmakers.

Campbell Soup's stock up as it beats Wall Street profit and revenue estimates

Iconic soup maker introduces a cautious tone to its full-year sales guidance.

GE Spinoff Vernova Predicts Doubling of Electricity Production

Power-generation firm GE Vernova provided some guidance to investors and analysts. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu reckons each share is worth about $112.

Foot Locker Stock Is Tumbling. Don't Blame Earnings.

Athletic-footwear retailer Foot Locker posted a strong fourth quarter, but said its plan for sustainable growth was now delayed two years.

Abercrombie Stock Drops After Earnings. Its 400% Gain Over the Past Year Though Has Topped Nvidia's.

Abercrombie stock has surged 397% over the last 12 months. That's above chip maker Nvidia, which has gained 265%.

Brown-Forman's stock dips after Jack Daniel's parent's sales fall short of estimates

Brown-Forman Corp. 's stock fell 4.6% early Wednesday, after the parent of Jack Daniel's whiskey's fiscal third-quarter sales fell short of estimates, overshadowing a profit beat.

Microsoft's AI Tool Generates Sexually Harmful and Violent Images, Engineer Warns

In letters to Microsoft and the FTC, Shane Jones urged government to work with tech companies to make AI safer.

You Can Now Buy Shares in Music by Beyoncé or Taylor Swift

The startup JKBX is offering securities backed by the royalty streams from songs recorded by popular artists.

