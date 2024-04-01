The Stock Market's Magnificent Seven Is Now the Fab Four

Some investors say it is a bullish signal that the market is rallying without the likes of Apple and Tesla because it means other groups are taking part.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

Inflation Victory Is Proving Elusive, Challenging Central Banks and Markets

In the U.S. and Europe, underlying inflation has stopped falling or edged higher recently, weakening the case for rate cuts.

Trump Stock Takes Washington by Storm

The former president is close to tapping a multibillion-dollar windfall that could help pay his legal bills and bring much-needed cash to his campaign to return to the White House.

Venture Firms Helped Unleash AI To the World. Now They Are Using it Themselves

While venture firms have long tinkered with using AI internally, the emergence of more advanced and generative AI has supercharged what investors say they can do.

Wealth Management Is a Risky Gold Rush for Banks

Catering to the rich offers high returns and room for growth, but it is not for every big lender.

How High-Yield CDs Turn Into 0.05% CDs While You're Not Looking

Customers have sought out certificates of deposits for higher rates, but sometimes banks roll maturing CDs into new ones with lower rates.

Fed's Favored Inflation Gauge Rose to 2.5% in February

The overall personal-consumption expenditures price index rose in line with economists' expectations for February.

Life After FTX: Bankman-Fried's Employees Struggle to Move On

'What the hell was going on?' Comprehending their ex-boss's crimes proves a challenge.

Eleven Republican-led states sue Biden administration to block student-debt relief plan

Eleven Republican-led states are suing the Biden administration to block its new student-loan repayment plan, SAVE, which has already resulted in more than $1 billion in debt cancellation for more than 150,000 borrowers.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-24 1115ET