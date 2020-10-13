Johnson & Johnson Pauses Covid-19 Vaccine Trials Due to Sick Subject

The company says an independent committee is reviewing the subject's illness, and it will review the medical information before deciding whether to restart the studies.

Tech Stocks Power Markets Higher

Megacap companies including Apple and Amazon.com helped propel the rally in U.S. indexes.

New U.S. Coronavirus Infections Fall but Remain Elevated in Midwest

The U.S. reported fewer than 50,000 new coronavirus cases for the first time in five days, while cases remained elevated in several states, particularly in the Midwest.

Trump Tests Negative for Covid-19 on Consecutive Days

President Trump tested negative for Covid-19 on consecutive days, White House physician Sean Conley said in a memo as Mr. Trump traveled to Florida for his first formal campaign rally since being treated for the virus.

China's Exports Pick Up Pace in September

China's exports grew at a slightly faster rate in September, marking a fourth straight month of gains as external demand continued to pick up.

Hong Kong Exchange Cancels Full-Day Trading Due to Typhoon

UPDATED: The Hong Kong exchange has canceled all trading sessions for the day because of a typhoon alert issued by the city's government.

Coronavirus Pandemic Speeds Shift to Cleaner Energy

The shift comes as global energy demand is expected to fall by 5% in 2020, a pullback not seen since World War II, according to the International Energy Agency.

Coronavirus Stimulus Spending Consensus Eludes Global Leaders

As officials gather virtually this week for the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank, agreement on the need for more spending to bring pandemic-racked economies back to health will be crucial, economists say.

Global Companies Are Caught Between New Taxes and a Trade War

The prospect of a higher corporate tax rate isn't so unappealing when set against the risk of a chaotic global trade and tax war.

Central Banks Haven't Made a Convincing Case for Digital Currencies

Seven central banks and the Bank for International Settlements published a report outlining common principles for issuing digital currencies to the public. What remains unclear is why this pitfall-ridden shift is necessary.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-20 0115ET