Dow on Track to Wrap Up Worst Month Since March

Major U.S. stock indexes slumped, as a sharp selloff in Twitter and Apple shares followed disappointing results.

U.S. Household Spending Rose 1.4% in September

U.S. households boosted spending last month as incomes rose, another sign the economy continued recovering into the fall from damage inflicted by the pandemic.

Taiwan Shrugs Off Pandemic to Deliver Surprise Growth

Successful Covid-19 controls are helping factories feed surging demand for exports in third quarter, while consumers are starting to spend again.

Mexican Economy Rebounded in Third Quarter

The recovery in industry was helped by external demand for Mexican-made goods.

Gold, Bonds Failed to Protect Investors Amid Stock-Market Swoon

Investors found few places to shelter when stocks tumbled this week, illustrating the limitations of traditional havens following a run-up in prices across markets.

Eurozone Economy Soars but Covid-19 Resurgence Leaves It the Global Weak Spot

The eurozone economy grew at a record pace in the third quarter, but has already stalled in the face of a resurgence of coronavirus infections and tough new restrictions, leaving Europe lagging behind the U.S.

Investors See Senate Races as Key to Election's Market Impact

The prospects for many key policy shifts-such as greater economic stimulus or Joe Biden's health-care policies-hang on who controls the Senate.

Rajib Chanda Sees Bipartisan Appeal in Private Equity for the Masses

Although some industry insiders believe that a change in administration would unwind any progress made toward that goal, Rajib Chanda, head of the registered funds practice at law firm Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP holds a different view.

U.S. Daily New Cases Hit a Record

The U.S. recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a day so far, and approached nine million in total, as the pandemic's spread intensified across nearly all states.

German GDP Posts Historic Rebound

The German economy posted a record expansion in the third quarter in output, the German statistics office Destatis said.

