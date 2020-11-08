Biden Charts Course for New Administration

President-elect Biden's transition team is reviewing a series of executive orders that could reverse Trump administration policies.

Global Stocks Extend Rally After Biden Wins Presidency

Global markets rose, with weekend confirmation that Democrat Joe Biden had won the presidency, giving investors fresh impetus to push stocks higher.

Economy Week Ahead: Inflation, GDP and Jobless Claims

Key gauges of inflation in China and the U.S. highlight a relatively quiet week for economic data.

Rebounding Profits Fortify Stock Rally

U.S. companies have trounced expectations this earnings season, potentially laying the foundation for the next leg of the market's rally, which has been led by tech companies including Apple.

U.S. New Covid-19 Cases Top 127,000

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. set a record for the fourth straight day on Saturday, while Japan reported the highest daily jump since mid-August.

China Exports Roar Ahead; Trade Surplus With U.S., World Widens

China's trade surplus with the U.S. and the rest of the world widened in October as the global recovery buoyed demand for made-in-China goods, helping export growth beat market expectations for a seventh straight month.

Turkey's Erdogan Shakes Up Economic Leadership

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan dismissed the governor of the central bank, and the country's finance minister announced his resignation, in a surprise weekend shake-up.

What a Joe Biden Presidency Will Mean for Markets

A wild week across markets shows investors pricing in more of the status quo.

Election 2020: What Biden's Win Means for Key Industries, Business Issues

President-elect Joe Biden steps into the White House as U.S. companies are coping with challenges from the pandemic and adapting to new ways of doing business. Here is a look at what to expect over the next four years.

What CEOs Expect From Biden Presidency

Corporate leaders foresee a more traditional, "no-nonsense" working relationship with the White House and urge the next administration to prioritize the Covid-19 pandemic.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-08-20 2315ET