Dow Jones ends down over 400 points and Nasdaq suffers worst day in 3 weeks as Apple shares slump

U.S. stocks tumbled for a second day on Tuesday as technology shares came under pressure, dragged down by Apple's continued slump, while investors remained cautious ahead of closely watched remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and labor-market data, both of which should offer more clues on the central bank's interest-rate path and the health of the economy.

ISM service-sector gauge continues on soft pace of growth in February

The Institute for Supply Management said on Tuesday that its service-sector PMI fell to 52.6% from 53.4% in the prior month.

Gold Prices Hit All-Time High. Why More Big Moves Could Come Soon.

The price of gold closed at an all-time high and is pushing higher again with important catalysts looming.

Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF is the fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets after investors started piling into such funds in January.

China Sets High Bar for Growth-and Turns to an Old Crisis Playbook

The target of 5% growth this year came alongside a rare intervention typically reserved for emergencies.

The Problem Isn't Big Banks-It's Banks Getting Bigger

Going from a midsize lender to a larger one comes with regulatory and other challenges.

Bank of Canada to Keep Rates Steady, Moving Toward Possible June Cut

The Bank of Canada is expected to keep its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, with most economists believing the central bank is inching closer to rate cuts starting in June amid signs of slowing inflation, anemic consumption and lackluster business investment.

AI Search Startup Perplexity Set to Double Valuation to $1 Billion

The funding round comes just a few months after the company's most recent financing and reflects the race among investors to capitalize on AI.

U.K. Retail Sales Growth Damped by Wet Weather

Retail sales in the U.K. rose 1.1% in February, slowing slightly from the previous month, as demand was hit by record rainfall.

China Caixin Services PMI Shows Continued Growth, But at Slower Pace

A private gauge of China's services activities edged down again, but showed continued, albeit modest, expansion in the sector.

