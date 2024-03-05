S&P 500 futures dip as traders wary of rally exhaustion and Apple eyes 4-month low

U.S. stock futures fell early Tuesday with Apple shares leading big tech lower after report of slowing China iPhone sales.

U.K. Retail Sales Growth Damped by Wet Weather

Retail sales in the U.K. rose 1.1% in February, slowing slightly from the previous month, as demand was hit by record rainfall.

China to Issue CNY1 Trillion in Special Ultralong Bonds

China will issue the equivalent of $139 billion in special ultralong bonds this year, part of plans to boost business activity and achieve its ambitious economic growth target of around 5% for 2024.

China Sets High Bar for Growth-and Turns to an Old Crisis Playbook

The target of 5% growth this year came alongside a rare intervention typically reserved for emergencies.

China Caixin Services PMI Shows Continued Growth, But at Slower Pace

A private gauge of China's services activities edged down again, but showed continued, albeit modest, expansion in the sector.

Chinese Stock Exchanges Hold Compliance Training for Quant Firms

Chinese stock exchanges have held a compliance training session for quant firms as part of ongoing efforts to curb volatility and boost investor confidence in domestic equities markets.

China's High-Wire Act: Downshifting Growth Without Slipping Into Stagnation

Leader Xi Jinping has made clear that growth at all costs is out. Now, the challenge is finding a new path-and rallying the people to his side.

Bitcoin Funds Pull In Money at Record Pace

BlackRock's bitcoin ETF is fastest ever to reach $10 billion in assets.

Nine largest U.S. banks can handle their 'problematic' exposure to office real estate, S&P says

While those banks face headwinds, they're large enough to absorb any potential impact, analysts say

Judge Strikes Down Law Requiring Corporate-Ownership Disclosure

An Alabama federal judge ruled the Corporate Transparency Act, a sweeping bipartisan anti-money-laundering law passed in 2021, was unconstitutional, leaving its future uncertain.

