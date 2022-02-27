Norway's sovereign wealth fund to vote against Apple management's pay plan

OSLO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Norway's $1.3 trillion sovereign
wealth fund, the world's largest, will vote against ratification
of tech giant Apple Inc's management remuneration plan
after an advisory firm urged investors to act, the fund's
manager said on Sunday.
The Norwegian fund owns 1.03% of Apple's shares, making it
the company's eighth largest shareholder, according to Refinitiv
data.
The maker of iPhones, computers and other devices is due to
hold its annual meeting of shareholders on March 4.
Chief Executive Tim Cook's pay in 2021 was 1,447 times that
of the average Apple employee, a company filing on Jan. 7
showed, fueled by stock awards that helped him earn a total of
$98.7 million.
Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS)
last week urged investors to vote against Cook's remuneration,
citing concerns around the magnitude and structure of his equity
award, which amounted to some $82.3 million.
Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), which operates the
Norwegian wealth fund, said in a statement it would follow the
advice.
"A substantial proportion of annual remuneration should be
provided as shares that are locked in for five to ten years,
regardless of resignation or retirement," NBIM said.
"The board should provide transparency on total remuneration
to avoid unacceptable outcomes. The board should ensure that all
benefits have a clear business rationale."
