"Not currently available": Turks can't buy iPhones, other electronics after lira plunge

ISTANBUL, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Turks attempting to buy iPhones
and other electronics received online error messages on
Wednesday, including from Apple Inc's local website,
after a historic 15% plunge in the lira the day before caused
havoc for prices.
The currency slipped back towards its record low on
Wednesday, driven by worries over broader fallout for the
economy after President Tayyip Erdogan defended recent sharp
rate cuts despite widespread criticism and calls for a reversal.
The lira has lost 43% of its value this year and more than
22% since the beginning of last week alone.
In turn, goods priced in the local currency have seen an
effective sharp discount compared to prices elsewhere, with
retailers struggling to keep up with price adjustments amid the
market turmoil.
A Turkish spokesperson for Apple was not immediately
available to comment.
Apple's Turkish website stopped sales of most products,
displaying a "Not currently available" message, a Reuters query
showed. The local prices of phones and computers were some 10%
below U.S. prices following the sudden depreciation in the lira.
A sales representative at an Istanbul Apple store said
people were thinking of electronics as an investment as much as
items to use.
"It is pretty surreal with the economy and all, but people
see it as a store of value and flock to stores. They know
they'll be able to sell it a year later for more than what they
paid," the person said, requesting anonymity.
Customers were flocking to upmarket import brands, primarily
electronics and cosmetics, a Turkish e-commerce company official
said.
The lira's meltdown coincides with Black Friday sales and
the start of new-year discounting, stoking fears that some
consumer goods would not be available or face big price hikes.
"Most marketplaces are asking their big sellers to keep the
prices steady and refrain from increases, at least during the
discount week. As both the sellers and the marketplace need each
other, sellers oblige," an e-commerce official based in Istanbul
told Reuters.
Caner, a graphic designer in Istanbul in the market for an
electric scooter, said: "It is the worst time to spend money,
but there won't be a better time. Prices may look expensive now,
but they are cheaper than what they're going to be next week."
