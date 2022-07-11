Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Apple Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAPL   US0378331005

APPLE INC.

(AAPL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:23 2022-07-11 pm EDT
146.07 USD   -0.66%
10:19aWall Street slides as earnings jitters set in
RE
08:13aMonness Crespi Hardt Adjusts Apple's Price Target to $174 From $199, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
06:49aSOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Down Premarket; Twitter, Upstart Holdings Poised to Fall
MT
OECD sees global corporate tax overhaul on course for 2024

07/11/2022 | 12:31pm EDT
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) meeting in Brasilia

PARIS (Reuters) - The biggest overhaul of cross-border tax rules in a generation is now on course to take effect in 2024, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Monday in an update on the project for G20 finance ministers.

The shake-up, which has been shepherded by the OECD and which nearly 140 countries agreed to last year, aims to take better account of the emergence of big digital companies, such as Apple and Amazon that can book profits in low-tax countries.

The first pillar of the two-track reform aims to reallocate 25% of profits from the world's largest multinationals for taxation in the countries where their clients are regardless of the companies' physical location. The second pillar aims to set global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.

Both pillars were originally due to be implemented next year, although that was always seen as highly ambitious given the difficulty of agreeing complex changes to many countries' tax laws.

"We will keep working as quickly as possible to get this work finalised, but we will also take as much time as necessary to get the rules right," OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann said in statement.

"These rules will shape our international tax arrangements for decades to come," he added.

The OECD said in a report for G20 finance ministers this week in Bali that the new timetable for the first pillar set a hard mid-2023 deadline for sign-off on the multilateral legal framework underpinning it so it can enter into force in 2024.

Meanwhile, it said most countries were planning legislation to adopt the global minimum tax rate so that it also enters into force in 2024.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 394 B - -
Net income 2022 99 889 M - -
Net cash 2022 62 832 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,9x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 2 380 B 2 380 B -
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
EV / Sales 2023 5,52x
Nbr of Employees 154 000
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart APPLE INC.
Duration : Period :
Apple Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends APPLE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 43
Last Close Price 147,04 $
Average target price 183,95 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Timothy Donald Cook Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luca Maestri Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Arthur D. Levinson Independent Chairman
Kevin M. Lynch Vice President-Technology
Jeffrey E. Williams Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
APPLE INC.-17.19%2 379 869
XIAOMI CORPORATION-28.78%42 599
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-40.83%14 247
SHENZHEN TRANSSION HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-46.99%9 963
FIH MOBILE LIMITED-22.79%1 063
DZS INC.0.19%449